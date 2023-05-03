How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Kansas

Canelo Alvarez and John Ryder will be stepping through the ropes to face each other in the ring this May, but which are the best Kansas sports betting sites to get a piece of the action?

We have looked at where you can get the best user-experience and most competitive odds when you bet on Canelo vs Ryder in Kansas, as well as finding the best welcome bonuses and free bets out there.

Best Canelo vs Ryder Sports Betting Offers In Kansas

BetOnline – Get up to $1000 in free bets when you bet on Canelo vs Ryder BetUS – Welcome bonus that covers not just sports but the casino too BetNow – Huge 150% welcome bonus on all first deposits over $20 Everygame – Long-established sportsbook that only seems to get better JazzSports – Huge range of boxing markets as well as a 50% bonus on your first deposit Bovada – Popular Arizona sportsbook with great boxing odds for the big fight LuckyBlock – Leading crypto sportsbook with comprehensive boxing coverage MyBookie – 50% welcome bonus on first deposit when you bet on Canelo vs Ryder in Kansas

Latest Kansas Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is already legal in Kansas, so customers will likely be aware that they have plenty of choice when it comes to sportsbooks offers for the Canelo Alvarez vs John Ryder bout.

What many bettors do not realise, though, is the limitations of traditional sportsbooks compared to our recommended Kansas sports betting sites.

For example, while traditional sportsbooks do KYC checks, those on our list do not. In fact, registration is super-quick and very easy, and anyone over the age of 18 can sign up and bet on Canelo vs Ryder in Kansas.

There are no real restrictions at all and because they are true sports specialists you can trust that you are getting the most competitive odds and best boxing markets.

Perhaps best of all, though, these recommended Kansas sports betting sites will give you great welcome bonuses, granting you hundreds of dollars in free bets when you make your first deposit.

How To Bet On Canelo vs Ryder In Kansas

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Canelo vs Ryder wagers

Canelo vs Ryder Betting Options in Kansas with our Recommended Sportsbooks

Canelo Alvarez will put it all on the line when he faces John Ryder in a super-middleweight bout on May 6.

The Mexican will have home advantage for the first time since 2011 as he puts his IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO belts up for grabs. One key question, though, will be how his hand holds up given it will be his first fight since surgery.

Of course, boxing fans will be only too aware of just how good Canelo Alvarez is. If you were not, though, his record certainly speaks for itself. He has entered the ring 58 times in his career and has only two defeats to his name. Meanwhile, a staggering 67% of his wins have come via knockout.

British challenger Ryder cannot claim to be at the same level and nor would he. His record of 32 wins and five losses with a 57% knockout rate is not the same pedigree as Canelo, but no one will be taking him lightly either.

What Ryder’s record has proven is that he is capable of having a very good day and should he do that on May 6, then Canelo will have his remarkably quick hands very full indeed.

Our recommended Kansas sports betting sites have all the markets you could wish for ahead of what is sure to be an explosive feast of boxing.

You may want to keep it as simple as possible and just stick to the outright winner market. As ever with such a market, if you want the best returns then backing the underdog is your best bet. However, there are plenty of other options in the prop bets markets to make it a bit more interesting than that.

Betting on how the fight will be decided is a very popular option, and the fighters’ records here show their matches end in a knockout more often than not. Knockout is not your only choice, though. You could go TKO, unanimous decision or split decision too.

You can bet on the round in which the fight will end as well, and that is often seen by experienced boxing bettors as where the best value can be found. If you wish, you can really back your boxing knowledge by combining bets, for example: Canelo in the fifth round via knockout, or Ryder after it’s gone the distance on points.

You certainly won’t be short of options in our recommended sportsbooks when you bet on Canelo vs Ryder in Kansas.

How To Get A Canelo vs Ryder Free Bet In Kansas

Bets are fun, but free bets are even better. With these top Kansas sports betting sites, you will get access to free bets when you make your first deposit. Just follow these simple instructions to make sure you don’t miss out.

1. Select your offers from our comprehensive list below

2. Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

3. Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

4. Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

5. Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for Canelo vs Ryder betting

1. BetOnline Canelo vs Ryder Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $1000 Welcome Bonus

Not all welcome bonuses are capable of turning heads, but the one BetOnline dangle in front of new customers certainly does. Make your first deposit of anything between $55 and $2000 and you will receive half of it back in free bets. That means you could get a staggering $1000 in free bets with BetOnline.



2. BetUS Canelo vs Ryder Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are a great choice for anyone who would like a little casino play thrown in with their welcome bonus. Their 100% sports bonus offer on a first deposit up to $2500 will almost certainly be enough for anyone, but another 25% casino bonus on top as well is a sweetener many may find tough to resist.



3. BetNow Canelo vs Ryder Kansas Sports Betting Offer: 150% Welcome Bonus Up To $300

While it can often feel like some Kansas sports betting sites are geared up for those who bet big, BetNow are keen to cater for all budgets. Once you make a first deposit of just $20 or more, you get a 150% welcome bonus meaning it is incredibly accessible to all. If you want to bet on Canelo vs Ryder in Kansas but have a strict budget, BetNow have you covered.



4. Everygame Canelo vs Ryder Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame has been an immovable presence among Kansas sports betting sites for decades and that hasn’t just happened by chance. Their reputation for quality is very well earned and established and their market coverage is comprehensive to say the least. New customers can check all that out for themselves as well as enjoying a 100% welcome bonus on their first three deposits.



5. Jazz Sports Canelo vs Ryder Kansas Betting Offer: 50% Sports Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

Jazz Sports is an Kansas sports betting site that has the confidence to back itself. They make no attempt to be the biggest in terms of market coverage, but they aspire to be the very best at what markets they do. That has made them a popular choice with sports bettors and boxing fans – and a 50% bonus on your first deposit of up to $1000 certainly helps too.



6. Bovada Canelo vs Ryder Kansas Sports Betting Offer: $750 Bonus For New Customers

Bovada has been a trusted sportsbook for years and those wishing to bet on Canelo vs Ryder will find great odds and plenty of markets from which to choose. They are also open to cryptocurrency customers as well as traditional payment methods. Deposit up to $750 in crypto and you will get 75% of it back in free bets.



7. Lucky Block Canelo vs Ryder Kansas Sports Betting — Best Crypto Betting on Canelo vs Ryder Without KYC

Lucky Block are leading the way in terms of cryptocurrency sportsbooks, so their ever-growing popularity is not difficult to understand. Compared to other Kansas sports betting sites, Lucky Block are a bit of a newcomer but one that is certainly making waves in the industry. Their easy-access registration is brilliant, and they have generous regular promotions for customers as well.



How To Access Lucky Block With A VPN

Click here to visit ExpressVPN Download and Install the VPN Client Connect to a Secure ExpressVPN Server Visit Lucky Block Casino

8. MyBookie Canelo vs Ryder Kansas Sportsbook Offer: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

MyBookie have a deserved reputation for being very customer-friendly and their easy-to-use mobile optimized site really helps in that regard. Their range of markets is impressive and a 50% bonus on a first deposit up to $500 is a great added incentive to join up and bet on Canelo vs Ryder.



Canelo vs Ryder Odds

There is no question that Canelo Alvarez is the overwhelming favourite and just about everyone, including John Ryder, would admit it.

He has the better record, the bigger pedigree and the home advantage. But he also has the most to lose, and that pressure has made many a big favorite unexpectedly struggle in boxing.

Canelo’s recent hand surgery also creates a little doubt as no one really knows how it will stand up to a title fight.

Method of victory and round betting will likely be the dominant markets and although both have a great record for knockouts, might this one go all the way?

Here are some of the available odds for Canelo vs Ryder on Bovada.

John Ryder to win +850

Saul Alvarez to win -1600

Will the fight go the distance: YES +285

Will the fight go the distance: NO -425

Odds are taken from Bovada and are correct at time of writing but subject to change.