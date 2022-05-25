How to Bet on Champions League Final 2022 | Florida Sports Betting Sites

While the Florida sports betting market is halted, soccer fans can visit the top online sportsbooks to place their best bets on the Champions League Final.

Liverpool will take on Real Madrid in the Champions League Final on Saturday, May 28 at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France. It’ll be the third time the two teams will meet in the Champions League Final. Liverpool is fresh off winning two domestic cup titles while Real Madrid recently won the La Liga Crown.

Residents looking to bet on Liverpool vs Real Madrid can get free bets, soccer betting offers, and the best Champions League odds, at the top Florida sportsbooks this weekend.

While the Florida sports betting market is on hold, soccer fans still have access to the top online sportsbooks.

Florida residents can claim free soccer betting offers and bet on Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

The best Florida sportsbooks are making it simple for soccer fans to bet on the Champions League final.

Soccer fans can boost their bankroll ahead of Saturday's match and back their favorite team for free just by signing up.

Florida Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022 in Florida

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Despite running away with the La Liga Crown, Real Madrid finds themselves as underdogs against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. The top Florida sports betting sites have Real Madrid at +140 odds to win the trophy.

Whereas Liverpool is favored to win at -160 odds. Liverpool looks better on paper but with a potential injury to midfielder Thiago Alcantara, they may be more vulnerable than we think.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown on Champions League Final odds from BetOnline

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Free Play Liverpool -160 Real Madrid +140

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Liverpool is the favorite heading into Saturday’s match at +110 odds to win in full-time. While Real Madrid has +245 at the top Florida sportsbooks to win the Champions League Final.

For full UEFA Champions League Final moneyline odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Champions League Final Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play Liverpool +110 Real Madrid +245 Draw +273

Total Goals Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

The Champions League goal line has been set at 2.5 goals. With the over favored at -135 and the under is at +119 odds.

For full UEFA Champions League Final totals odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -135 Under 2.5 +119

The Best Florida Soccer Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

Soccer fans don't need to look far for the best Champions League Final betting offers this weekend. The top Florida sportsbooks are welcoming new members with sports betting offers and free soccer bets for Liverpool vs Real Madrid.

In addition, fans will have access to the best Champions League Final odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

Champions League Final Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for the Champions League Final

After losing the first match to Manchester City in the Champions League Semi-Final, Real Madrid made an unbelievable comeback to seal their fate. Rodrygo Silva de Goes scored twice in the 90th and 91st minute to take them into extra time and Karim Benzema capitalized on the extra minutes for an improbable Real Madrid victory.

Man City was not their first comeback win. Real Madrid has climbed out of tough spots in the group and knock-out stages, including matches against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

Real Madrid capitalizes on its opponents’ mistakes, making Los Blancos one of the most dangerous teams to bet against.

Take Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League final.

Click on the button below to claim your free soccer bets for the Champions League final from BetOnline.