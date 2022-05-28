While California sports betting isn’t legal yet, soccer fans can still bet on the Champions League Final this weekend at the top online sportsbooks. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Champions League Final 2022 in California and get up to $5,750 in free soccer bets.

Real Madrid will meet Liverpool at the Stade de France for the UEFA Champions League Final on Saturday in Saint-Denis, France. Liverpool comes off two domestic cup titles while Real Madrid just won the La Liga Crown heading into Saturday’s match.

It will be a competitive battle on the pitch for the UEFA Champions League cup and the best California betting apps are giving away free bets to soccer fans this weekend.

How to Bet on the Champions League Final in California

California sports betting isn’t legal but that doesn’t stop soccer fans from getting the best betting offers and free bets for the Champions League Final.

The top online sportsbooks are making it easy for soccer fans to claim California sports betting offers and bet on Saturday’s match for free.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

The best California sportsbooks are offering free bets and soccer betting site offers this weekend for the Champions League final.

Soccer fans can bet on Liverpool vs Real Madrid for free at the best California sports betting sites.

Below, we’ll go over the top California sports betting offers available for the Champions League Final.

California Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022 in California

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Despite running away with the La Liga Crown, Real Madrid finds themselves as underdogs against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. The top California sports betting sites have Real Madrid at +140 odds to win the trophy.

Whereas Liverpool is favored to win at -160 odds. Liverpool looks better on paper but with a potential injury to midfielder Thiago Alcantara, they may be more vulnerable than we think.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown on Champions League Final odds from BetOnline, one of the best California sports betting sites

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Free Play Liverpool -160 Real Madrid +140

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Liverpool is the favorite heading into Saturday’s match at +110 odds to win in full-time. While Real Madrid has +245 at the top California sportsbooks to win the Champions League Final.

For full UEFA Champions League Final moneyline odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Champions League Final Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play Liverpool +110 Real Madrid +245 Draw +273

Total Goals Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

The Champions League goal line has been set at 2.5 goals. With the over favored at -135 and the under is at +119 odds.

For full UEFA Champions League Final totals odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -135 Under 2.5 +119

The Best California Soccer Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best Champions League Final betting offers this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free California sports betting offers and free bets to back their favorite soccer team.

In addition, soccer fans will have access to the best Champions League Final odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for Champions League Final 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Champions League Final Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Champions League Final 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that soccer bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means California sports betting fans can cash in the best Champions League Final odds and back their favorite team for free at Stade de France.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Champions League Final 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Champions League Final Betting Offer in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Champions League Final 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most California online casinos and sportsbooks. For Champions League Final 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Champions League Final 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Liverpool vs Chelsea

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Champions League Final Betting Odds in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Champions League Final 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Champions League Final at Stade de France this weekend. At MyBookie, California residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues worldwide.

Champions League Final Picks and Predictions | Best Bets for Champions League Final 2022

While Liverpool dominated the Champions League this season, it’s hard to bet against Real Madrid’s Champions League magic. Real Madrid has the most cup wins in history with 13 and will look to add another trophy on Saturday.

Real Madrid has a real shot at winning with the potential injury to Thiago Alcantara. Liverpool’s midfield will be vulnerable and Los Blancos are built to punish their opponents’ mistakes. While Real Madrid gives up 15.1 shots per Champions League game, they have shown the ability to capitalize late when their opponents begin to wear down.

With four Champions League titles since 2014, Karim Benzema will surely have one more trick up his sleeve.

Take Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League Final.

