How to Bet on Champions League Final 2022 | Texas Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
how to bet on champions league 2022 in texas

In Texas, sports betting looks like a long shot but soccer fans don’t have to miss out on betting on the Champions League Final this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and soccer betting offers for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match.

Liverpool takes on Real Madrid on Saturday for the UEFA Champions League title. Both clubs will head to Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France for one of the biggest club games of the soccer calendar year.

Soccer fans in the Lone Star State looking to get in on the action can bet on the Champions League final for free. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the Champions League Final in Texas and get up to $5,750 in free soccer bets.

How to Bet on the Champions League Final in Texas

While Texas sports betting isn’t legal, residents in the Lone Star State can still bet on the Champions League Final with the best online sportsbooks.

For a guide on how to bet on the Champions League final in Texas and claim free soccer bets, scroll down below.

  1. Click here to get your free bets and Champions League betting offers
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Champions League Final betting bonus in free bets
  4. Place your free Champions League bets at the best Texas sports betting sites

The Best Texas Sports Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

The best Texas sports betting sites are offering free bets, soccer betting offers and odds boosts for the Liverpool vs Real Madrid match this Saturday.

Below, we’ll rank the top Texas sports betting sites and the soccer betting offers available for the 2022 Champions League Final.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

Texas Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022 in Texas

  • Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 3:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Where is Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Despite running away with the La Liga Crown, Real Madrid finds themselves as underdogs against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. The top Texas sports betting sites have Real Madrid at +140 odds to win the trophy.

Whereas Liverpool is favored to win at -160 odds. Liverpool looks better on paper but with a potential injury to midfielder Thiago Alcantara, they may be more vulnerable than we think.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown on Champions League Final odds from BetOnline, one of the best Texas sports betting sites

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool -160 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +140 BetOnline logo

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Liverpool is the favorite heading into Saturday’s match at +110 odds to win in full-time. While Real Madrid has +245 at the top Texas sportsbooks to win the Champions League Final.

For full UEFA Champions League Final moneyline odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Champions League Final Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool +110 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +245 BetOnline logo
Draw +273 BetOnline logo

Total Goals Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

The Champions League goal line has been set at 2.5 goals. With the over favored at -135 and the under is at +119 odds.

For full UEFA Champions League Final totals odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 2.5 -135 BetOnline logo
Under 2.5 +119 BetOnline logo

The Best Texas Soccer Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best Champions League Final betting offers this weekend.

The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with soccer betting offers and free bets for the Champions League Final this weekend. By signing up, soccer fans will also gain access to the best Champions League Final odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

For more information on the best Texas sports betting offers this weekend, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for Champions League Final 2022

BetOnline, one of the best soccer betting sites, is giving away exclusive Champions League Final 2022 betting offers this weekend

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free Champions League Final Bets in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Champions League Final 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that soccer bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means Texas sports betting fans can cash in the best Champions League Final odds and back their favorite team for free at Stade de France.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Champions League Final 2022 bets at BetOnline.

Get Free Champions League Final 2022 Bets at BetOnline

 

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Champions League Final 2022

The top Texas sports betting sites are making it simple to bet on Champions League Final finals this weekend. With free bets and soccer betting offers, new members can learn how to bet on Champions League Final 2022 in Texas at BetUS.

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest Champions League Final Betting Offer in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Champions League Final 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most Texas online casinos and sportsbooks. For Champions League Final 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Champions League Final 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Champions League Final 2022, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Liverpool vs Real Madrid

MyBookie is giving away $1,000 in Champions League Final 2022 free bets for the Champions League Final final at Wembley Stadium this weekend

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best Champions League Final Betting Odds in Texas
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Champions League Final 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Champions League Final at Stade de France this weekend. At MyBookie, Texas residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues worldwide.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Texas Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • TX Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Champions League Final 2022 betting offer by clicking the button below.

Join MyBookie Now

 

Champions League Final 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the Champions League Final

After withdrawing at half-time in Liverpool’s final match of the Premier League with an Achilles injury, Thiago Alcantara may sit out of the Champions League Final. With no Alcantara, Liverpool will be left vulnerable in the midfield.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid looks to win their fourteenth title to add to their club record for most ever. In Champions League play, Liverpool looked better on paper. However, the potential loss of Alcantara should give Real Madrid an edge.

Liverpool allows fewer shots than Real Madrid at 6.7 per game but Los Blancos have been opportunistic, capitalizing on their opponent’s mistakes. With some added vulnerability in the midfield, Real Madrid will have a real shot to win the Champions League for the 14th time.

Take Real Madrid to win the Champions League Final on Saturday.

Click on the button below to place your free soccer bets at BetOnline, one of the top Texas sports betting sites.

Get Free Champions League Final 2022 Bets at BetOnline
