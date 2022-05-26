How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 | Indian Sports Betting Sites

The Champions League reaches its climax for this year as Real Madrid and Liverpool battle it out in Paris this weekend. In preparation for the fixture, sports betting fans in India can redeem a free bet up to $100 – to claim this offer, as well as some gain some useful tips on how to use it, read below:

Champions League India Betting Offer: Liverpool vs Real Madrid $100 Free Bet – How to Claim

The $100 free bet on Bet O Bet can be redeemed by following the steps below:

Click here to sign up to Bet O Bet Register an account by filling out your details. Deposit and bet on the Champions League final. Receive a Free Bet of the same value to use on any event up to $100.

Indian Betting Sites Free Bet for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

The key terms and conditions of the India betting Bet O Bet offer are:

Promotion availability only for a customer’s first deposit to the website.

Eligible customers will get 100% up to $ 500 (or equivalent to $ in other currencies) on top of the deposited amount instantly upon entering the bonus code for this promotion: SPORT100

Only single bets on odds 1.50 or higher and Combo bets on 2.50 or higher are eligible for the bonus.

The minimum deposit eligible in this promotion is $10 .

. The maximum bonus amount for this offer is $100 .

. The maximum bonus conversion is 5 x the awarded bonus.

Click here to sign up to Bet O Bet

India Football Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022 in India

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 1:30 am IST

1:30 am IST 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France, Paris.

Stade de France, Paris. 📺 TV Channel: SPSN and SonyLIV app

Champions League Final 2022 India Sports Betting Preview

Two of Europe’s most prestigious and historic clubs will lock horns in the French capital this weekend, in the hope of clinching eternal glory.

Los Blancos, who recently claimed the Spanish league title, have enjoyed a spectacular European campaign so far and have already claimed the scalps of two of England’s top three in Chelsea and Manchester City.

They will however face a Liverpool side who are seemingly intent on winning every trophy possible this season. While they narrowly missed out on the Premier League on the final day, they have won two domestic trophies already and will be hoping to complete a historic treble by adding the Champions League.

Liverpool are ever so slightly favoured by bookmakers, but we think there is real value to be had in Real Madrid given their mind-blowing run to the final.

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final Bookmaker Liverpool 11/10 Real Madrid 9/4

More Bet O Bet Odds for Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Total Goals Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Total Goals Champions League Odds Bookmaker Over 2.5 4/6 Under 2.5 20/21

Both to Score Odds for 2022 Champions League Final