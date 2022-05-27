How to Bet on Champions League Final | Maryland Sports Betting Sites

While sports betting in Maryland is only available at in-person sportsbooks, soccer fans don’t have to travel to the nearest casino to place their bets on the Champions League Final. In fact, the top online sportsbooks offer better value and are boosting bankrolls for the UCL Final this weekend.

The most successful club in the Champions League, Real Madrid, will meet Liverpool at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France for the final. After running away with the La Liga Crown, Real Madrid looks to add a second trophy this season while Liverpool eyes their third trophy after missing out on a quadruple.

In this article, we’ll go over how to bet on the Champions League Final in Maryland and get up to $5,750 in free soccer bets.

How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 in Maryland

It’s never been easier to bet on soccer in Maryland. With the Champions League Final coming up, soccer fans can boost their bankroll with free bets and Maryland sports betting offers ahead of Saturday’s match.

To learn how to bet on the Champions League Final in Maryland, check out the instructions below.

The Best Maryland Sports Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

The best Maryland sportsbooks are offering free bets and soccer betting offers this weekend for the Champions League Final.

Soccer fans can back Liverpool or Real Madrid for free at the top online sportsbooks.

Below, we’ve ranked the top Maryland sports betting offers for the 2022 Champions League Final.



Maryland Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022 in Maryland

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Despite running away with the La Liga Crown, Real Madrid finds themselves as underdogs against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. The top Maryland sports betting sites have Real Madrid at +140 odds to win the trophy.

Whereas Liverpool is favored to win at -160 odds. Liverpool looks better on paper but with a potential injury to midfielder Thiago Alcantara, they may be more vulnerable than we think.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown on Champions League Final odds from BetOnline, one of the best Maryland sports betting sites

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Free Play Liverpool -160 Real Madrid +140

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Liverpool is the favorite heading into Saturday’s match at +110 odds to win in full-time. While Real Madrid has +245 at the top Maryland sportsbooks to win the Champions League Final.

For full UEFA Champions League Final moneyline odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Champions League Final Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play Liverpool +110 Real Madrid +245 Draw +273

Total Goals Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

The Champions League goal line has been set at 2.5 goals. With the over favored at -135 and the under is at +119 odds.

For full UEFA Champions League Final totals odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -135 Under 2.5 +119

The Best Maryland Soccer Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best Champions League Final betting offers this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free Maryland sports betting offers and free bets to back their favorite soccer team.

In addition, soccer fans will have access to the best Champions League Final odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

For more information on the best Maryland sports betting offers this weekend, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for Champions League Final 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Champions League Final Bets in Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Champions League Final 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that soccer bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means Maryland sports betting fans can cash in the best Champions League Final odds and back their favorite team for free at Stade de France.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maryland Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Champions League Final 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Champions League Final Betting Offer in Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Champions League Final 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most Maryland online casinos and sportsbooks. For Champions League Final 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Champions League Final 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maryland Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Liverpool vs Real Madrid

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Champions League Final Betting Odds in Maryland 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Champions League Final 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Champions League Final at Stade de France this weekend. At MyBookie, Maryland residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues around the world.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Maryland Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Champions League Final 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the Champions League Final Finals

Against Manchester City, Real Madrid pulled off a miraculous comeback in the final minutes of the game, as Rodyro scored twice in the 90th and 91st minute. Then, Karim Benzema sealed Man City’s fate in extra time when their backs were against the wall.

Real Madrid was built to punish their opponent’s mistakes, making them dangerous in the last minutes of the game when teams begin to tire out.

They’ve had countless moments in the Champions League where they’ve had to play from behind and have come out on top. Heading into Saturday’s match, the momentum is with Real Madrid.

Take Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League final.

