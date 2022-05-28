How to Bet on Champions League Final | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Now that Ontario sports betting is legal, Canadians can bet on the Champions League Final for the first time ever. The top Ontario sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free bets and soccer betting offers this weekend.

Liverpool and Real Madrid will meet in the Champions League Final at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, France on Saturday, May 28. It will be a repeat of the 1981 and 2018 finals as Liverpool and Real Madrid meet for the third time in Champions League history.

Soccer fans have a chance to boost their bankroll with free Ontario sports betting offers for Liverpool vs Real Madrid. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on the Champions League Final in Ontario and get up to $5,750 in free soccer bets.

How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 in Ontario

Single-game sports betting in Ontario is legal and soccer fans can finally bet on the Champions League from their mobile device.

For a guide on how to bet on the Champions League final in Ontario, check out the instructions below.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

The best Ontario sportsbooks are offering free soccer bets this weekend for the Champions League Final.

Canadians can boost their bankroll with Ontario sports betting offers and back Real Madrid or Liverpool for free at the best Canadian online betting sites.

Check out the list below for the best Ontario sports betting offers available this weekend for the Champions League final.

Ontario Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022 in Ontario

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 3:00 pm ET

3:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Despite running away with the La Liga Crown, Real Madrid finds themselves as underdogs against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League. The top Ontario sports betting sites have Real Madrid at +140 odds to win the trophy.

Whereas Liverpool is favored to win at -160 odds. Liverpool looks better on paper but with a potential injury to midfielder Thiago Alcantara, they may be more vulnerable than we think.

Check out the chart below for a full breakdown of Champions League Final odds from BetOnline, one of the best Ontario sports betting sites

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Free Play Liverpool -160 Real Madrid +140

Moneyline Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Liverpool is the favorite heading into Saturday’s match at +110 odds to win in full-time. While Real Madrid has +245 at the top Ontario sportsbooks to win the Champions League Final.

For full UEFA Champions League Final moneyline odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Champions League Final Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play Liverpool +110 Real Madrid +245 Draw +273

Total Goals Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

The Champions League goal line has been set at 2.5 goals. With the over favored at -135 and the under is at +119 odds.

For full UEFA Champions League Final totals odds via BetOnline, check out the table below.

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 2.5 -135 Under 2.5 +119

The Best Ontario Soccer Betting Sites for Champions League Final 2022

Soccer fans don’t need to look far for the best Champions League Final betting offers this weekend. The top online sportsbooks are welcoming new members with free Ontario sports betting offers and free bets to back their favorite soccer team.

In addition, soccer fans will have access to the best Champions League Final odds and betting lines for Saturday’s match.

For more information on the best Ontario sports betting offers this weekend, scroll down below.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets for Champions League Final 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Champions League Final Bets in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Champions League Final 2022 odds, BetOnline has everything that soccer bettors want in an online sportsbook. At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free bet worth $25. That means Ontario sports betting fans can cash in the best Champions League Final odds and back their favorite team for free at Stade de France.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Champions League Final 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Champions League Final Betting Offer in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Champions League Final 2022 online, BetUS has more to offer than most Ontario online casinos and sportsbooks. For Champions League Final 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free soccer bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive Champions League Final 2022 betting odds but they can also bet on other soccer matches this week, and all season long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $2500

ON Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Liverpool vs Real Madrid

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Champions League Final Betting Odds in Ontario 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Champions League Final 2022 online has never been easier. MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Champions League Final at Stade de France this weekend. At MyBookie, Ontario residents can bet on the best soccer matches from leagues worldwide.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Ontario Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

ON Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Champions League Final 2022 Picks | Best Bets for the Champions League Final Finals

There will be many interesting head-to-head battles on the pitch including Virgil van Dijk vs Karim Benzema, Trent Alexander-Arnold vs Vinicius Jr, and Mohamed Salah vs David Alaba. However, Liverpool suffered a big blow in the midfield with Thiago Alcantara, leaving them a bit more vulnerable this weekend.

While Real Madrid had a tough time getting to the Champions League Final, they were able to pull off unbelievable comeback wins in the group and knockout stages against Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea.

To make it to the final against Liverpool, Real Madrid fell in the first leg and won the second leg in extra time. In the 90th and 91st minute, Rodryo scored twice to save their season. Real Madrid is great late in games, look for them to capitalize on Liverpool’s mistakes in the second half.

Take Real Madrid to win the UEFA Champions League Final.

