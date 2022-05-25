How to Bet on Charles Schwab Challenge | California Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge tees off this Thursday, May 26th from the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas. 2022 PGA Champion Justin Thomas is among the field and is lined as one of the top betting favorites to take home the winner’s share of over $1.5 million dollars.

California sports betting fans can bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge this weekend while taking advantage of great golf betting offers from the top sportsbooks in the Golden State. To learn more about how to bet on Charles Schwab Challenge in California, continue reading as we look into the best betting options for golf betting fans looking to wager on this year’s Colonial National Invitational tournament.

How to Bet on Charles Schwab Challenge in California

Despite being the most populated state in the U.S. California sports betting is still not recognized and regulated as state law. Nonetheless, betting on golf in California is still very possible. For a full step-by-step guide on how to bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge in California, check out the instructions below.

The Best California Sports Betting Sites for Charles Schwab Challenge

California Golf Betting Guide — How to Watch the Charles Schwab Challenge in California

Some of the top golfers on the PGA Tour will be making the trip to Texas this week for the Charles Schwab Challenge. 2022 PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas is slated to be among the field of golfers, along with world number one Scottie Scheffler, as well as last year’s winner Jason Kokrak. The field will play for a chance at $8.4 million dollars in prize money, with a winner’s share of just over $1.5 million dollars. Below, we’ll go over how to watch the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge in California.

Charles Schwab Challenge Odds | Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 Odds

World number one and 2022 Masters Champion Scottie Scheffler is the co-favorite along with last week’s PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas, and 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge runner-up Jordan Spieth. The three are all lined at 12-1 odds to win this year’s Charles Schwab Challenge, while last year’s winner Jason Kokrak is a 50-1 long-shot to repeat as champion.

For a full breakdown of the top golfers on the Charles Schwab Challenge odds board, check out the chart below.

PGA Tour Golfer 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Odds Play Scottie Scheffler +1200 Justin Thomas +1200 Jordan Spieth +1200 Collin Morikawa +1600 Viktor Hovland +2000 Will Zalatoris +2500 Sam Burns +2800 Sungjae Im +2800 Max Homa +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +3500

The Best Golf Betting Sites in California for Charles Schwab Challenge 2022

The best California sports betting sites are giving away free bets and golf betting offers for the Charles Schwab Challenge this week. With up to $5,750 in free bonus cash up for grabs, PGA Tour fans can sign up for one of the top golf betting sites and bet on Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 for free.

To learn how to bet on Charles Schwab Challenge 2022 at the best California sports betting sites, scroll down below.

Charles Schwab Challenge Picks | 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge Predictions

Tommy Fleetwood is coming off an impeccable round on Sunday at the PGA Championship last week. Fleetwood put down a final score of 67, good enough for -3 under par and just two shots short of leaders Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris, who went to a playoff for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Fleetwood has looked to be returning to form in 2022, with solid performances in both the PGA Championship and last month’s Masters, where he finished tied for 14th. When Fleetwood is on his putting game, he seems to be one of the best golfers on the tour, especially on courses that favor links golfers.

With a hot finish to his campaign at the 2022 PGA Championship, Tommy Fleetwood is a great bet at the current price of 35-1 odds to win the 2022 Charles Schwab Challenge.