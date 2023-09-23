Week 4 of the College Football season is here, and you can add an extra dimension to your enjoyment thanks to some outstanding Alaska sports betting sites.

When you bet on College Football in Alaska, you’re going to want to make sure you’re getting the best value with plenty of free bets thrown in there too. Luckily, that is what these Alaska sports betting sites excel at.

Best Alaska Sports Betting Sites For College Football Betting

BetOnline – Brilliant welcome offer of up to $1000 in free bets Everygame – Long-established sportsbook with multi-tier deposit bonus BetNow – Free bets for all new customers of all budgets Bovada – Individual welcome offers for both crypto and USD customers MyBookie – Niche College Football markets and outstanding odds

Latest Alaska Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is not yet legal in Alaska, so gamblers may think they have no real choice when it comes to where to wager their money.

However, if you want to bet on College Football, and like getting top value from your sports gambling, then you have much more choice than you might think.

The top five Alaska sports betting sites that we’ve found offer plenty in terms of free bet promotions, hassle-free sign-ups, extensive and niche market coverage, greater odds and just a better overall sports betting experience.

Once you join you can take advantage of welcome offers that give you up to $1000 in free bets, 150% matched bonuses, or even multi-deposit offers.

If you want to get great value when you bet on College Football in Alaska, these top sports betting sites should be your first and only stop.

How To Bet On College Football In Alaska

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your College Football wagers

Popular College Football Betting Options In Alaska

Traditional bets such as moneyline winners, points spreads and handicaps have proven to be the most popular college football betting options in Alaska.

There is however plenty more to explore when using the featured sportsbooks in this article. For example, game props such as first quarter and half-time winners, or the margin of victory at the close of play are excellent alternatives. Player prop markets such as passing yards or number of sacks are also great ways to unearth value, and are exclusive to offshore sportsbooks with traditional sites unable to offer them.

Parlay building capabilities are also a popular avenue for bettors wanting to maximise the odds, and therefore the payout, of their selections. These combine several bets together in a single selection, but each leg of the bet needs to win in order for it to be successful.

Spread Betting

Sportsbooks will set the spreads for a given game in order to even out any mismatches, meaning there is typically value to be had in an underdog.

For example, you are betting to cover the spread, or betting against the spread, so if the spread is 4.5 points and you think underdogs will win or lose by less than seven, then bet against the spread.

Money Line Bets

The most straightforward selection a bettor can make, you are simply choosing the winner of a given game. The favorite will be handed a negative price such as -100, while the underdog will be priced with a positive number such as +200.

Over/Under

Again, sportsbooks will set a predicted spread for the total amount of points that will be scored in the game.

For example, this could be set at 55.5 points, so you are betting on whether the scoreboard will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ that total.

Player Prop Bets

College football player props are exclusive to offshore sportsbooks and are a great way to utilise player stats.

You will be able to wager on everything from quarterback passing yards, right the way down to defensive lineman sacks.

Game Prop Bets

Instead of betting on individual player stats as above, game props focus on wider events. This could be the margin of victory, or perhaps who heads into half-time with the lead.

Same Game Parlays

As mentioned earlier, same game parlays allow you to wager on multiple selections in one bet, thus boosting the odds considerably. Although they carry a greater risk, same game parlays are among the most popular avenues for keen bettors and make for a fun way to enjoy the game.

Game props and player props can be used to make up a parlay.

College Football Futures

College football futures will chop and change as the season progresses, which makes them an intriguing proposition.

Whether it be predicting the national champions, or perhaps the Heisman trophy winner, there is plenty to explore in these markets.

How To Get A College Football Free Bet In Alaska

Getting free bets with our recommended Alaska sports betting sites is a lot easier than many may think. Just follow these steps.

Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page

Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for College Football betting

College Football Odds

The National Championship winner is going to be the subject of heavy betting again as usual, and all eyes will be on Georgia.

They are the dominant team in College Football and have back-to-back titles to their name, so it’s easy to see why they are so fancied.

Michigan have a potential trump card in quarterback JJ McCarthy, though, and they have a powerful line of scrimmage upon which they can rely as well. The Wolverines’ Achilles heal has been finding a way to win under pressure once the playoffs start, but this could well be the year they figure that out.

If you are looking for a longer shot, then Clemson Tigers are worth a look. They have a new hire in the coaching team to sort out their stagnating offense in Garrett Riley, and if they can get that right then their exceptional defense will take care of the rest.

These are the favorites to win the College Football Championship at the time of writing according to BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Georgia +240

Alabama +650

Ohio State +750

Michigan +900

LSU +1100

Clemson +1400

USC +1600