How To Bet On College Football In Mississippi | MS Sportsbooks For NCAAF Week 5

NCAA Football: Mississippi at California
Excitement is high as college football heads into Week 5, and now is as good a time as any to try your luck in the betting market. Here’s all you need to know about how to bet on college football in Mississippi.

How to bet on College Football Week 5 in Mississippi

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the week 5 of college football in Mississippi

Best Mississippi Week 5 College Football Sports Betting Sites

$750 Welcome Bonus When You Sign Up
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 Each
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
$1000 Welcome Bonus
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
Up To $2,500 Deposit Match
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $500
T&Cs apply, 18+ 		Claim Offer

Who Can Bet On Week 5 Of College Football In Mississippi?

Firstly, bettors need to be located or residing in the state of Mississippi. Also, it is very important that bettors are of legal betting age, which is at least 18 years old.

  • Resident of Mississippi
  • Over 18 years of age
  • Valid email address

Week 5 Of College Football Betting In Mississippi

The college football season is now picking up steam, which is good news because that means there is more at stake across teams. Week 5 of college football promises to be a good one, and so there will be a lot of betting on college football in Mississippi.

There are plenty of markets, both before the game as well as in-play, which is when most bets will be placed. So go ahead and pick your markets on the sportsbooks we back as they have been vetted.

Can I Bet on NCAAF Player Prop Bets In Mississippi?

It is legal to bet on college football in Mississippi. There are other challenges though, such as the timeliness of these markets. Often, offshore sportsbooks are the first to provide these options, such as line openers, where you can derive the most value right after the odds open.

Bettors can place player prop bets but ensure you pick the right sportsbook and the right regulator while also doing your research. To make your betting experience better, you can use our promo code to reduce the level of risk taken on.

Our Pick Of The Best Mississippi Betting Sites For Week 5 Of College Football

  • BetOnline – Best Mississippi Free Bets For The NCAAF
  • Bovada – $750 In Free Bets On The NCAAF
  • Everygame -$750 NCAAF Welcome Bonus Available
  • BetUS – Great Odds And Mobile Play
  • MyBookie – Excellent NCAAF Player Prop Markets
  • XBet – Top offshore betting site for live betting in Mississippi

BETONLINE – $1000 In Mississippi NCAAF Free Bets Available

How To Bet On College Football In Mississippi | MS Sportsbooks For NCAAF Week 5

BetOnline has a fantastic NCAAF betting bonus available for Week 5. This includes a maximum sports betting bonus of $1000, which expires in 30 days. New account holders can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this bonus on BetOnline.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Mississippi Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline College Football Free Bet

BOVADA – Mississippi Free Bets For The NCAAF

How To Bet On College Football In Mississippi | MS Sportsbooks For NCAAF Week 5

Bovada has an impressive list of markets among other great features, including bonuses and free bets for use on the NCAAF. The sportsbook also has in-play markets if you are interested in some live action.

Using our promo code INSIDERS, you can claim a free bet on Bovada for the NCAAF. Bovada will match your deposit to the tune of 75%, which means that if you deposit $1000, you get a free bet worth $750 for use on some NCAAF action.

Bovada NCAAF Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

  • Deposit $1000 for the maximum $750 NCAAF Free Bets
  • Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750
  • Mississippi Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim Bovada College Football Free Bet

EVERYGAME – Claim $750 In Mississippi NCAAF Free Bets

How To Bet On College Football In Mississippi | MS Sportsbooks For NCAAF Week 5

Everygame is also a sportsbook with an impressive array of markets that can be used to bet on the NCAAF. They have a wide spread of sports, and that can be used for parlays on the NCAAF.

Everygame also has a valuable deposit bonus, which includes a total bonus of $750 to use three times for each deposit worth $250.

Everygame Mississippi NCAAF Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame College Football Free Bet

BETUS – Up To £2,500 Deposit Match For Mississippi NCAAF Free Bets

How To Bet On College Football In Mississippi | MS Sportsbooks For NCAAF Week 5

If you’re looking to gain additional value through higher odds, then BetUS should be your preferred betting destination. They offer great odds on NCAAF markets, ranging from handicaps to totals to the moneyline market. The operator also offers a sports betting bonus of $2500.

BetUS NCAAF Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • Mississippi Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim BetUS College Football Free Bets

MYBOOKIE – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on NCAAF In Mississippi

How To Bet On College Football In Mississippi | MS Sportsbooks For NCAAF Week 5

Prop betting is incredibly popular in American sports. That also holds true for MyBookie, which offers excellent player prop betting markets, such as total passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and a few more. Along with that, there is also a bonus worth $1000 for use on week 5 of the new NCAAF season.

MyBookie NCAAF Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Mississippi Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie College Football Free Bet

XBET – Get $500 In NCAAF Free Bets In Mississippi

XBet Sportsbook

One of the top offshore betting sites for betting on NCAAF is XBet, which also includes a bonus of $500, which is a 100% matched deposit. That means that if you deposit $500, you will receive a free bet worth $500.

XBet NCAAF Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim MyBookie College Football Free Bet
