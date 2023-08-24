The College Football off-season is a long one. Thankfully, though, the wait is nearly over – and you can add an extra dimension to your enjoyment thanks to some outstanding West Virginia sports betting sites.

When you bet on College Football in West Virginia, you’re going to want to make sure you’re getting the best value with plenty of free bets thrown in there too. Luckily, that is what these West Virginia sports betting sites excel at.

Best West Virginia Sports Betting Sites For College Football Betting

Latest West Virginia Sports Betting Update

Sports betting is legal in West Virginia, so gamblers will be used to having plenty of choice when it comes to where to wager their money.

However, if you want the best value from your sports bets, then you really shouldn’t limit yourself to traditional bookies.

How To Bet On College Football In West Virginia

College Football Gambling Options in West Virginia with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

While College Football is back, it is going to look slightly different this season due to a conference realignment.

The previously stacked Pac-12 has been decimated, with UCLA, OrLegon, Washington and USC leaving to join the Big Ten. Meanwhile, Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado have jumped to the Big 12.

That is just some of the changes fans can expect to see in the upcoming season, but much remains the same. For example, Georgia are still very much the team to beat following their second successive National Championship in 2023.

That might seem like a good starting point for those who want to bet on College Football in West Virginia, but before you back them for the three-peat, remember that it has only ever been achieved once before, and not since the 1930s.

There are plenty of other markets to get involved in through, not just who might win the National Championship. You can back teams to win their conferences or qualify for the playoffs.

There are the usual vast array of individual match betting markets as well. First of all you have the moneyline, which is simply picking who is going to win any given game. You may struggle to find much value there though unless you successfully back the underdogs.

There is also the popular over/under market, in which you are challenged to predict whether the total points scored in the match will be above or below a set total.

For those feeling especially brave or confident, there are also Parley bets, although you will need multiple predictions to land to win those. For example: UCLA to win and score over 48.5 points.

Player prop bets are applicable when you bet on College Football in West Virginia and they can be fun too. This is where you can really show off your knowledge and back a particular player, for example, to record however many rushing yards or sacks etc.

Whatever you fancy, our recommended West Virginia sports betting sites will have more than enough markets to keep it very interesting.

How To Get A College Football Free Bet In West Virginia

College Football Odds

The National Championship winner is going to be the subject of heavy betting again as usual, and all eyes will be on Georgia.

They are the dominant team in College Football and have back-to-back titles to their name, so it’s easy to see why they are so fancied.

Michigan have a potential trump card in quarterback JJ McCarthy, though, and they have a powerful line of scrimmage upon which they can rely as well. The Wolverines’ Achilles heal has been finding a way to win under pressure once the playoffs start, but this could well be the year they figure that out.

If you are looking for a longer shot, then Clemson Tigers are worth a look. They have a new hire in the coaching team to sort out their stagnating offense in Garrett Riley, and if they can get that right then their exceptional defense will take care of the rest.

These are the favorites to win the College Football Championship at the time of writing according to BetOnline, although they are subject to change.

Georgia +240

Alabama +650

Ohio State +750

Michigan +900

LSU +1100

Clemson +1400

USC +1600