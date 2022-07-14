How to Bet on Collin Morikawa to Win British Open 2022 Online

After a T5 finish at the US Open, Collin Morikawa is back to defend his title at the Open Championship this week. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Collin Morikawa to win British Open 2022 at the top offshore betting sites.

The 2021 British Open Champion, Collin Morikawa tees off on Thursday morning at St Andrews in hopes of defending his title. At St. Andrews, Morikawa will look to become the first person to win back-to-back British Opens since Padraig Harrington did in 2007-2008.

At +3000 odds, the defending Open Champion is considered a longshot to hoist the Claret Jug once again in 2022. However, Morikawa is fourth on the tour in strokes gained: approach to tee, which could be a key to his success in St. Andrews this week.

Will Morikawa successfully defend his British Open title at the Old Course in St. Andrews, Scotland this week?

How to Watch the 2022 British Open in the US

🏌 Major Championship Event: The Open 2022

The Open 2022 📅 The Open 2022 Date: Thursday, July 14, 2022

Thursday, July 14, 2022 🏆 The Open 2021 Winner: Collin Morikawa

Collin Morikawa 🕙 Tee Times Start: 1:35 am ET

1:35 am ET 💰 The Open Purse: $14,000,000

$14,000,000 📺 TV Channel: Golf Channel | CBS

Golf Channel | CBS ⛳ Golf Course: St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland

St. Andrews Links | St.Andrews, Scotland 🎲 The Open Odds: Rory McIlroy +1000 | Scottie Scheffler +1600 | Xander Schauffele +1600 | Jon Rahm +1800

The Old Course | St.Andrews Golf Links

The 150th edition of the Open Championship returns to the historic Old Course at St. Andrews. While there have been renovations made to the course over the past 15 years, none of the changes have added more distance.

The par 72 course sits around 7,300 yards and is a typical links golf track with pot bunkers and really tall grass roughs. The greatest challenge this weekend, as always for St. Andrews, will be the winds and the upcoming weather forecast.

Collin Morikawa British Open Odds | Collin Morikawa Odds to Win British Open 2022

The Old Course at St. Andrews is an iconic course and will be hosting the British Open for the 30th time this year.

No one in the world is playing better golf than Rory McIlroy right now.

In his last seven starts, McIlroy has one win, five top-ten finishes, and hasn’t placed outside the top-20 in any event during that span. McIlroy leads the field as the betting favorite to win with +1000 odds to win the British Open.

While Scottie Scheffler missed the cut at the Scottish Open, he’s had a fantastic year. Scheffler won four tournaments at the beginning of the season and has five top-10 finishes in his last six starts, including a T2 at the US Open. He enters St. Andrews with +1600 odds to win the British Open.

Along with Scheffler, Xander Schauffele sits at +1600 odds. He’s one of the hottest players on the tour. He won the Travelers and Scottish Open back-to-back and has finished in the top-20 in each of his last six starts.

Despite winning the 2021 British Open, Morikawa is not favored at St. Andrews. He opened the first round at +3000 odds.

On the other hand, Tiger Woods decided to forgo the US Open to prepare for the British Open at St. Andrews, where he won two of his three Open Championships in 2000 and 2005. The best offshore sports betting sites have Woods as a longshot to win at +5000 odds.

Check out the table below for the best 2022 Open Championship odds from BetOnline, one of the best golf betting sites in the US.

The Open Championship Golfers Open Championship Odds Play Rory McIlroy +1000 Scottie Scheffler +1600 Xander Schauffele +1600 Jon Rahm +1800 Matthew Fitzpatrick +1800 Jordan Spieth +1800 Justin Thomas +2000 Shane Lowry +2500 Cameron Smith +2500 Will Zalatoris +2500 Patrick Cantlay +2500 Collin Morikawa +3000 Dustin Johnson +3500 Tommy Fleetwood +3500 Tyrrell Hatton +4000 Sam Burns +4500 Brooks Koepka +4500 Hideki Matsuyama +5000 Louis Oosthuizen +5000 Tony Finau +5000 Tiger Woods +5000 Victor Hovland +5500 Joaquin Niemann +5500 Max Homa +5500 Justin Rose +7500 Sungjae Im +8000 Ryan Fox +8500 Bryson DeChambeau +10000 Marc Leishman +10000 Thomas Pieter +10000 Seamus Power +11000 Adam Scott +11000 Gary Woodland +11000 Cameron Young +12500 Corey Conners +12500

Expert Golf Picks: Collin Morikawa (+3000) to Win British Open 2022

The defending British Open Champion, Morikawa enters as a longshot to win the 2022 British Open.

However, he should come into St. Andrews with some confidence following a T5 finish at the US Open.

With firm conditions expected to increase the effect of the slopes on the Old Course, look for Morikawa to put his irons to work this weekend. Known as one of the top iron players on tour, Morikawa is fourth on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: approach-to-tee and will need to flash a strong short game to contend on the links in Scotland.

While history isn’t on his side, look for Morikawa to become the first golfer to win back-to-back British Opens since Padraig Harrington in 2007-2008.

Take Colin Morikawa to win British Open 2022.

