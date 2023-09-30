The No. 8 USC Trojans will head to Boulder, Colorado for a PAC-12 Conference showdown versus Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Colorado vs USC in California and claim up to $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest college football games of the year.

How To Bet On Colorado vs USC in California

Colorado vs USC Odds

USC enters with a perfect 4-0 record after defeating Arizona State and Stanford in back-to-back weeks. Meanwhile, Colorado is hoping to rebound following its first loss of the season, an embarrassing 42-6 drubbing versus the Oregon Ducks.

After coming crashing back down to earth versus Oregon last weekend, the Buffaloes will return to Boulder for an even tougher test against reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and the No. 8-ranked USC Trojans.

Colorado enters as 21.5-point underdogs at home. The Trojans will be -1400 favorites on the moneyline while the Buffaloes will offer more value on the moneyline at +850 odds.

The top online sportsbooks are forecasting a high-scoring game, as the total for this PAC-12 matchup is set at 73 points.

Colorado vs USC Betting Trends

Here are some key college football betting trends to keep an eye on before placing a bet on the Colorado vs USC game on Saturday.

Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado is 2-2 against the spread this college football season (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

Colorado is 3-1 when betting on the Moneyline (+8.25 Units / 39.1% ROI)

Colorado is 2-2 when betting the Over (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

Colorado is 2-2 when betting the Under (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

USC Trojans

USC is 2-2 against the spread this college football season (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

USC is 3-0 when betting on the Moneyline (+3 Units / 0.5% ROI)

USC is 3-1 when betting the Over (+1.9 Units / 43.18% ROI)

USC is 1-3 when betting the Under (-2.3 Units / -52.27% ROI)

Colorado vs USC Prediction & Picks

It’s hard to imagine Colorado’s offense keeping up with USC’s high-flying attack on Saturday, especially with two-way star Travis Hunter sidelined due to injury.

Caleb Williams has been nearly perfect through four games, throwing for 1,200 yards with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. Williams has thrown for at least three touchdowns in every game while adding three rushing touchdowns on the ground as well.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders was terrific through the first three games of the season. However, he struggled last weekend versus Oregon, throwing for a season-low 157 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in a 42-6 loss.

Is the hype finally over in Boulder?

Take USC to cover the spread with ease on the road against Colorado on Saturday afternoon.