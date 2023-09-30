Betting Guides

How to Bet on Colorado vs USC in CA | California Sports Betting Offers

Gia Nguyen
The No. 8 USC Trojans will head to Boulder, Colorado for a PAC-12 Conference showdown versus Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes. In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Colorado vs USC in California and claim up to $1,000 in free bets for one of the biggest college football games of the year.

Colorado vs USC Betting Trends

Here are some key college football betting trends to keep an eye on before placing a bet on the Colorado vs USC game on Saturday.

Colorado Buffaloes

  • Colorado is 2-2 against the spread this college football season (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)
  • Colorado is 3-1 when betting on the Moneyline (+8.25 Units / 39.1% ROI)
  • Colorado is 2-2 when betting the Over (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)
  • Colorado is 2-2 when betting the Under (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

USC Trojans

  • USC is 2-2 against the spread this college football season (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)
  • USC is 3-0 when betting on the Moneyline (+3 Units / 0.5% ROI)
  • USC is 3-1 when betting the Over (+1.9 Units / 43.18% ROI)
  • USC is 1-3 when betting the Under (-2.3 Units / -52.27% ROI)

Colorado vs USC Prediction & Picks

It’s hard to imagine Colorado’s offense keeping up with USC’s high-flying attack on Saturday, especially with two-way star Travis Hunter sidelined due to injury.

Caleb Williams has been nearly perfect through four games, throwing for 1,200 yards with 15 touchdowns and no interceptions. Williams has thrown for at least three touchdowns in every game while adding three rushing touchdowns on the ground as well.

On the other hand, Shedeur Sanders was terrific through the first three games of the season. However, he struggled last weekend versus Oregon, throwing for a season-low 157 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in a 42-6 loss.

Is the hype finally over in Boulder?

Take USC to cover the spread with ease on the road against Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

Bet on USC -21.5 (-115)
Topics  
Betting Guides
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
