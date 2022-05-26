Betting Guides

How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac
How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | Florida Sports Betting Sites

Florida sports betting is still not legalized and regulated in the Sunshine State, but boxing fans can still place bets online for this weekend’s WBA lightweight title fight between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Rolando Romero.

The best Florida sports betting sites are handing out free bets and boxing betting offers from Davis vs Romero, with up to $5,750 in free bets available for boxing betting fans in the state of Florida. To learn more about how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Florida this weekend, continue reading as we dive into the best betting options available for boxing betting fans looking to bet on this weekend’s lightweight title fight.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for Davis vs Romero

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

How to Bet on Davis vs Romero in Florida

Despite being highly popular in one of the most populated states in the country, Florida sports betting is still not recognized as state law. Nevertheless, betting on the biggest boxing events of the year in the Sunshine State is still very possible with just a few added steps along the way.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Florida, check out the instructions below.

  1. Click here to get your boxing betting bonus for Davis vs Romero
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit
  3. Get your Florida sports betting bonus for the Davis vs Romero fight
  4. Place your free boxing bets at the best Florida sports betting sites

Florida Boxing Betting — How to Watch Davis vs Romero

  • 🥊 Boxing Event: Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero
  • ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: WBA Lightweight Championship
  • 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, May 28th, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Davis vs Romero Fight: 10:00 pm ET
  • 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York
  • 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV
  • 📊 Boxing Records: Davis 26-0 | Romero 14-0
  • 🎲 Boxing Odds: Davis -900 | Romero +550

Davis vs Romero — Boxing Fight Odds

Gervonta Davis comes in as the strong betting favorite on Saturday night as he defends his WBA lightweight gold. Gervonta Davis has been lined as an average favorite of -600 in his last ten fights dating back to 2017.

A $100 bettor who has backed Davis in every fight since 2017 has returned an average of just $17 per fight in that stretch, for a total return of $167 for $1000 wagered.

It goes without saying, Gervonta Davis has been lined as a massive favorite throughout the majority of his professional fighting career, and this Saturday is no exception.

For full boxing odds on Davis vs Romero via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Davis vs Romero

Gervonta Davis is the -900 betting favorite over Rolando Romero, who is lined at long-shot odds of +550

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Gervonta Davis -900 BetOnline logo
Rolando Romero +550 BetOnline logo

Boxing Odds for Davis vs Romero  | Total Rounds

The betting total is lined at 6.5 rounds, with chalk odds on the Over at -130, and even money odds on the Under.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play
Over 6.5 -130 BetOnline logo
Under 6.5 +100 BetOnline logo

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites for Davis vs Romero

With Gervonta Davis lined as the steep betting favorite in this match-up. Florida sports betting fans looking to wager on this match-up may be looking to the alternative boxing betting markets. Luckily, a number of Florida sportsbooks offer special props and odds on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or even live odds on the bout as it’s taking place. For more information on the best-betting outlets available in Florida for this weekend’s Davis vs Romero lightweight title fight, continue reading as we rate our three Florida sportsbooks.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Davis vs Romero

BetOnline— $1,000 Boxing Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Davis vs Romero in Florida

🏆 Founded 2004
⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For Free Boxing Bets in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

BetOnline is the top Florida sports betting site available for betting on this Saturday’s lightweight title fight. Sign-up with BetOnline now and cash in on a special 50% deposit bonus of up to $1,000, exclusively for Florida residents. Terms and conditions apply, see below for more details.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using BetOnline Promo Code BOL1000
  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Bet on boxing in Florida with BetOnline today by clicking the link below now.

Get Free Boxing Bets at BetOnline

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for Davis vs Romero this Weekend

The top Florida sports betting sites are making it simple to bet on Davis vs Romero this weekend. With free bets and boxing betting offers, new members can learn how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Florida at BetUS.

🏆 Founded 1994
⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
✅ Recommended For Biggest Boxing Betting Offer in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on boxing online, BetUS has more to offer than most Florida online casinos and sportsbooks. For this Saturday’s Davis vs Romero fight, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free boxing bets. Not only can players cash in on competitive combat sports betting odds but they can also bet on other boxing matches this week, and all year long.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • MD Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for Davis vs Romero, click the button below.

Join BetUS Now

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Davis vs Romero in Florida
MyBookie - $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Davis vs Romero in Florida

🏆 Founded 2003
⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
✅ Recommended For The Best Boxing Odds in Florida
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MyBookie is the most popular Florida sports betting app in the industry and has great betting offers for this weekend’s lightweight title bout. MyBookie has made a name for itself with great loyalty rewards and free bets for the biggest fights of the year. Sign-up with MyBookie today and receive a special 100% deposit bonus of up to $1,000.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Must Deposit using MyBookie Promo Code MYB50
  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Florida Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Bet on boxing in Florida with MyBookie today by clicking the link below now.

Join MyBookie Now

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Davis vs Romero in Florida

Gervonta Davis comes into Saturday night’s match-up against Rolando Romero having won 16 of his last 17 bouts by way of stoppage, with his most recent appearances being the first decision win for the Baltimore-born boxing champion since 2014. With this in mind, Davis should be highly motivated to get a stoppage win over Rolando Romero and should be able to get the job done within six and a half rounds. With this in mind, bet on the Under at the current price of event odds at BetOnline now.

Click on the button below to claim your free boxing betting offers at BetUS and BetOnline, two of the best Florida sports betting sites.

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Up To $2,500 in Free Bets
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
Topics  
Betting Guides

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Alex Mac

Canadian odds writer, researcher, and contributor for TheSportsDaily. Follow on Twitter @CombatOddsHQ
View All Posts By Alex Mac

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | California Sports Betting Sites

How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | California Sports Betting Sites

Alex Mac  •  41min
The Sports Daily
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | New York Sports Betting
Top 5 Fussball-Wettanbieter für das Finale der Champions League – Schweizer Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  3h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  4h
The Sports Daily
how to bet on champions league 2022 in California
Top 5 Fußball-Wettanbieter für das Champions League Finale – Österreichischer Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  3h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | Canada Sports Betting Sites
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | Canada Sports Betting Sites
Alex Mac  •  3h
The Sports Daily
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | DC Sports Betting
Top 5 Fußball-Wettanbieter für das Finale der Champions League – Deutscher Sportwetten-Guide
charlierhodes  •  3h
The Sports Daily
Champions League
How to Bet on the Champions League Final 2022 | UAE Sports Betting Sites
charlierhodes  •  3h
More Betting Guides News