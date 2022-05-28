How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | Arizona Sports Betting Sites

Arizona sports betting is legal but boxing fans can find better value on the Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero fight at the top offshore sportsbooks. With free bets and Arizona sports betting offers, boxing fans don’t have to break the bank to bet on Saturday’s fight. Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Arizona and get up to $5,750 in free boxing bets.

Davis vs Romero will headline Showtime PPV on Saturday, May 28 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. There’s already no love between the two boxers and only more bad blood will be split on Saturday night. With undefeated records and the WBA lightweight title on the line, someone will be left unconscious.

Below are the best boxing betting offers available for Davis vs Romero in Arizona.

The Arizona sports betting market is in full swing.

Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero | How to Watch the Boxing Fight Tonight in Arizona

🥊 Boxing Event : Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero

: Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: WBA Lightweight Championship

WBA Lightweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, May 28th, 2022

Saturday, May 28th, 2022 🕙 When is Davis vs Romero Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Davis 26-0 | Romero 14-0

Davis 26-0 | Romero 14-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Davis -900 | Romero +550

Boxing Betting Odds | Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero

Both fighters come into the ring undefeated but there’s more on the line than just a spotless record. The Davis vs Romero fight will help determine a potential matchup against super champion George Kambosos Jr.

Kambosos Jr. currently holds the IBF and WBO lightweight titles and is set to take on WBC champion Devin Hanley next month in a unification match.

The winner of Davis vs Romero will have a real shot at trying for all four major belts in their next fight.

For a breakdown of Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero from BetOnline, scroll down below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Davis vs Romero

Davis is the overwhelming favorite on Saturday coming into the ring at -900 odds to win. While both fighters are undefeated, Romero has +550 odds to win.

Check out the table below for a full breakdown of Davis vs Romero odds from BetOnline, one of the top boxing betting sites.

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Gervonta Davis -900 Rolando Romero +550

Boxing Odds for Davis vs Romero | Total Rounds

The best boxing betting sites have set the total rounds at 6.5 with the over being favored at -130 odds. Both Davis and Romero average under 5 rounds per fight and under is attractively priced at +100 odds.

Check out the table below for the total rounds odds from BetOnline.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 6.5 -130 Under 6.5 +100

Boxing Card

Scroll down below for the full Showtime PPV Boxing Card.

Fight Card 10:00 pm EST (PPV)

Gervonta Davis vs. Roland Romero

Erislandy Lara vs Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan

Jesus Ramos vs Luke Santamaria

Eduardo Ramirez vs Luis Melendez

Boxing Stats — Gervonta Davis vs Roland Romero Stats

Below, we’ll break down boxing stats for each fighter.

Gervonta Davis Boxing Stats

Davis currently stands undefeated in his professional career with 26 wins. In his 26 contests, he has stopped 24 of his opponents for a current knock-out ratio of 92%. Davis also averages 4.2 rounds per fight and has fought 108 total rounds in 26 fights.

After beating Yuriorkis Gamboa by technical knockout in 12 rounds, Davis secured the vacant WBA World Lightweight belt. Since then Davis has defended the belt once and will put his belt on the line again this Saturday against Rolando Romero.

Roland Romero Boxing Stats

Romero made his professional debut in 2016 and has gone undefeated so far. He enters Saturday’s match with 14 wins and 0 losses. Of his 14 wins, Romero has stopped 12 of his opponents with a knock-out ratio of 86%.

Romero has boxed for a total of 51 rounds and averages 3.6 rounds per fight. He’s stopped four of his last five opponents including Andres Figueroa, Juan Carlos Cordones, Arturs Ahmetovs, and Jackson Marinez.

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s boxing bio, record, and stats.

Gervonta Davis — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #4

Age: 27

Country: USA

Height: 5’6″ (168 cm)

Reach: 67.5″ (171 cm)

Weight 134.8 lbs (61.14 kgs)

Stance: Southpaw

Overall Record: 26-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 24 (92% of wins)

Rolando Romero— Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #8

Age: 26

Country: USA

Height: 5’8″ (173 cm)

Reach: 68.1” (173 cm)

Weight 135 lbs (61.36 kgs)

Stance: Orthodox

Overall Record: 14-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (86% of wins)

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero

While Romero has a slight size advantage over Davis, it won’t be the winning factor in this bout. Davis has incredible KO power in every round and is superior to Romero in his accuracy and discipline. Romero has an awkward but effective style but may not be ready for the counter punches Davis thrives off of.

In a vulnerable situation, Davis will capitalize on his shot and won’t let Romero return. Look for Davis to add another KO to his resume.

Take Davis to win by KO-5.

