How to Bet on Davis vs Romero | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Ontario residents can bet on Gervonta Davis this Saturday, as he defends his WBA lightweight gold against undefeated Rolando Romero. Davis is 26-0 with 24 wins by knockout, while Romero comes in with an impressive 14-0 record. The former WBA interim lightweight champion will have his work cut out for him as he takes on Tank Davis, who is the monstrous betting favorite for Saturday’s title fight.

Ontario sports betting fans can bet on one of the biggest lightweight bouts of the year from the comfort of their own home while cashing in one great betting offers from the very best sportsbook in the province. To learn more about how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Ontario, continue reading as we look into the best betting options for Ontario residents looking to wager on this weekend’s lightweight title bout.

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for Davis vs Romero

How to Bet on Davis vs Romero in Ontario

Ontario sports betting has been legal and regulated for quite some time, but recently with a province-wide relaunch of single event wagering – betting on the biggest fights of the year has become easier than ever before.

For a step-by-step guide on how to bet on Davis vs Romero in Ontario, check out the instructions below.

Ontario Boxing Betting — How to Watch Davis vs Romero

🥊 Boxing Event : Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero

: Gervonta Davis vs Rolando Romero ​​🏆 Boxing Titles: WBA Lightweight Championship

WBA Lightweight Championship 📅 Boxing Date: Saturday, May 28th, 2022

Saturday, May 28th, 2022 🕙 When is Davis vs Romero Fight: 10:00 pm ET

10:00 pm ET 🏟 Boxing Event Location: Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center | Brooklyn, New York 📺 TV Channel: Showtime PPV

Showtime PPV 📊 Boxing Records: Davis 26-0 | Romero 14-0

Davis 26-0 | Romero 14-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: Davis -900 | Romero +550

Davis vs Romero — Boxing Fight Odds

Gervonta Davis comes in as the strong betting favorite on Saturday night as he defends his WBA lightweight gold. Gervonta Davis has been lined as an average favorite of -600 in his last ten fights dating back to 2017.

A $100 bettor who has backed Davis in every fight since 2017 has returned an average of just $17 per fight in that stretch, for a total return of $167 for $1000 wagered.

It goes without saying, Gervonta Davis has been lined as a massive favorite throughout the majority of his professional fighting career, and this Saturday is no exception.

For full boxing odds on Davis vs Romero via BetOnline, check out the tables below.

Boxing Betting Odds for Davis vs Romero

Gervonta Davis is the -900 betting favorite over Rolando Romero, who is lined at long-shot odds of +550

Moneyline Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Gervonta Davis -900 Rolando Romero +550

Boxing Odds for Davis vs Romero | Total Rounds

The betting total is lined at 6.5 rounds, with chalk odds on the Over at -130, and even money odds on the Under.

Total Rounds Boxing Odds BetOnline Free Play Over 6.5 -130 Under 6.5 +100

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites for Davis vs Romero

With Gervonta Davis lined as the steep betting favorite in this match-up. Ontario sports betting fans looking to wager on this match-up may be looking to the alternative boxing betting markets. Luckily, a number of Ontario sportsbooks offer special props and odds on whether or not the fight will go the distance, which round the fight will end, or even live odds on the bout as it’s taking place. For more information on the best-betting outlets available in Ontario for this weekend’s Davis vs Romero lightweight title fight, continue reading as we rate our three Ontario sportsbooks.

Free Boxing Picks | Best Bets For Davis vs Romero in Ontario

Tank Davis comes into Saturday’s title fight coming off the first decision win in over seven years. Davis went the distance with Isaac Cruz back in December, his first opponent to reach the judge’s score cards since Germain Meraz back in 2014. Davis will be looking to start another streak of knockouts on Saturday and is lined at chalk odds to inside the distance against Rolando Romero. With this in mind, the Under 6.5 prop at the current price of even money odds is a great bet to make for this weekend’s lightweight title fight.

