The Philadelphia Eagles will head on the road to Raymond James Stadium on Monday evening for a Wild Card showdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs won the NFC South division on the final week of the regular season with a 9-0 victory over the division rival Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the Eagles stumbled into the playoffs after losing five of their final six games following an impressive 10-1 start. Find out how to bet on the Eagles vs Bucs in Florida ahead of the highly-anticipated NFL Wild Card Game.

These two teams enter the postseason trending in opposite directions. Tampa Bay won five of six games down the stretch to clinch the NFC South division. On the other hand, the Eagles dropped five of their final six games, which allowed the Dallas Cowboys to capture the NFC East crown.

Philadelphia will enter the Wild Card battle without top receiver A.J. Brown, who suffered a knee injury on the final week of the season. Brown did not practice all week but made enough progress that he might be able to return for a divisional playoff game if the Eagles were to advance. Despite losing Brown, Philadelphia remains 3-point favorites on the road.

Meanwhile, the Bucs will enter the Wild Card Round as +135 underdogs to win on the moneyline with the total set at a modest 43 points.

Find the complete NFL Wild Card odds for the Bucs vs Eagles below.

Bet Philadelphia Eagles Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline -155 +135 Point Spread -3 (-105) +3 (-115) Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110)

Eagles vs Bucs Picks, Predictions, & Best Prop Bets

Here are our NFL expert picks and predictions for the Eagles vs Bucs Wild Card matchup.

Eagles vs Bucs Pick:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 (-115)

Without A.J. Brown, the Eagles come into the Wild Card round without arguably their most important playmaker on offense. Brown’s ability to stretch the field will be missed, especially against a Bucs’ defense that has been particularly stingy against the run.

Baker Mayfield owns a career 1-1 postseason record, which includes a 2020 Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Eagles’ pass defense has been less than stellar down the stretch and the Philly secondary will have their hands full with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin this week.

Take the Tampa Bay Bucs to emerge with a playoff win at home against a reeling Eagles’ squad on Monday night.

Eagles vs Bucs Best Prop Bets:

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-143)

Dallas Goedert Over 54 Receiving Yards (-126)

Rachaad White Over 4 Receptions (+100)

Hurts finished with 15 rushing touchdowns this season and failed to reach the end zone just six times this season. Without Brown in the lineup, the Eagles will have to rely on the run, which should open things up for Hurts to be more active with his legs. Whether it’s a tush push or a rushing touchdown of another variety, Hurts has a very good chance of landing in the end zone in the Wild Card Round.

Speaking of the Eagles’ other playmakers, Dallas Goedert figures to be the most likely candidate to step up in Brown’s absence. The Bucs were among the worst teams in the NFL against opposing tight ends and Goedert is just starting to get healthy after missing three games earlier this year. While Goedert surpassed 54 yards just three times this season, he appears to be in line for more targets in an advantageous matchup on Monday night.

Lastly, White narrowly missed out on the 1,000-yard rushing mark this season but made up for it by making significant strides as a pass catcher out of the backfield. He finished with at least four receptions seven times this season, including each of Tampa Bay’s final three regular-season contests. White finished with 64 receptions and 549 receiving yards, both of which ranked in the top four among NFL running backs.