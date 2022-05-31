How to Bet on French Open 2022 | Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites

The opening round of the 126th French Open swings into action on Sunday, May 22nd from Roland Garros in Paris France. 128 of the best male and female tennis players will converge onto the clay court in France for a chance at over $35 million dollars in prize money.

Novak Djokovic will look to win his first tennis grand slam without Marian Vajda in his coaching box, and the Serbia tennis star defends his 2021 French Open title this year. Meanwhile, the 2021 women’s champion, Barbora Krejcikova is looking to repeat her upset win last year, as she comes in as a long-shot once again for this year’s French Open.

Massachusetts sports betting fans can bet on the French Open 2022 this month. To learn more about how to bet on the French Open 2022 in Massachusetts, continue scrolling as we dive into the best betting options for Massachusetts residents looking to bet on the French Open 2022 this month.

How to Bet on French Open 2022 in Massachusetts

Massachusetts sports betting is not yet recognized as state law, but tennis fans can bet on the French Open in Massachusetts at the top online sportsbooks.

For a guide on how to bet on French Open 2022 in Massachusetts, check out the instructions below.

Click here to get your tennis betting offers for the French Open Sign up and make a qualifying deposit Get your Massachusetts sports betting bonus for the French Open Place your free tennis bets at the best Massachusetts sports betting sites

The Best Massachusetts Sports Betting Sites for French Open 2022

The top Massachusetts sports betting sites are welcoming new members with free bets and tennis betting offers this week for the French Open.

Tennis fans can back their favorite pick at Roland-Garros for free.

Below, we’ve ranked the top French Open betting offers in Massachusetts.

Massachusetts Tennis Betting Guide — How to Watch French Open 2022 in Massachusetts

🎾 Grand Slam Event: French Open 2022

French Open 2022 📅 French Open Date: Sunday, May 22nd, 2022

Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 🏟 Where is the French Open: Stade Roland Garros | Paris, France

Stade Roland Garros | Paris, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🎲 Women’s French Open Odds: Iga Swiatek +185 | Simona Halep +600 | Barbora Krejcikova +1200 | Paula Badosa +1200

Iga Swiatek +185 | Simona Halep +600 | Barbora Krejcikova +1200 | Paula Badosa +1200 🎲 Men’s French Open Odds: Rafael Nadal +175 | Carlos Alcaraz +200 | Novak Djokovic +300 | Stefanos Tsitsipas +600

French Open Odds — 2022 Roland-Garros Odds

The French Open is around the corner and the top Massachusetts sportsbooks are giving fans the best tennis odds for the Women’s and Men’s singles titles.

The quarterfinal round of the 2022 French Open will begin on Tuesday with two of the most highly-anticipated matches at Roland-Garros. Defending French Open champion Novak Djokovic will take on Rafael Nadal at 2:45 pm ET on Tuesday while Carlos Alcaraz is set to line up across from Alexander Zverev at 10:40.

Let’s go over the French Open odds ahead of the quarterfinal round.

Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Odds | Djokovic vs Nadal Odds

Two of the greatest tennis players of all-time will renew their rivalry in the quarterfinal round at Roland-Garros 2022. Nadal, a 13-time French Open winner, is set to battle versus Djokovic, his longtime nemesis and the reigning French Open champion.

Nadal and Djokovic aren’t just battling for the French Open title but also for their place in tennis history. This will be the first match in tennis history between two players with at least 20 grand slam titles. Nadal enters with a record 21 grand slam titles while Djokovic has 20 grand slams after missing the 2022 Australian Open.

Despite Nadal’s French Open success, Djokovic enters this match as the odds-on favorite to advance to the semifinals. The No. 1 tennis player in the world has -240 odds to beat Nadal in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, there could be some added value on Nadal at +200.

For a complete breakdown of the Nadal vs Djokovic odds at French Open 2022, check out the chart from BetOnline below.

2022 Women’s French Open Odds | WTA Roland-Garros Odds

Iga Swiatek leads the field with +185 odds to win the French Open. She originally opened at+450 odds to win the Roland-Garros but has dropped since at the top Massachusetts sports betting sites. Swiatek comes into Paris with a 23-match win streak and is currently undefeated in WTA 100 events in 2022.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep is coming off a strong performance in Madrid and has +600 odds to win the French Open. She returns to Roland-Garros for a shot at her third career grand slam.

The defending French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova has +1200 odds to win. She is the current No.3 player and was the last unseeded competitor to win the women’s singles at Roland-Garros.

Check the chart below for the Women’s French Open odds from BetOnline.

WTA Tennis Player 2022 French Open Odds Play Iga Swiatek +185 Simona Halep +600 Barbora Krejcikova +1200 Paula Badosa +1200 Aryna Sabalenka +1600 Maria Sakkari +1600 Ons Jabeur +1600 Naomi Osaka +2000 Garbine Muguruza +2000 Emma Raducanu +2500 Coco Gauff +2500 Bianca Andreescu +2500 Jelena Ostapenko +2500 Anett Kontaveit +2500 Serena Williams +3300 Elena Rybakina +3300 Amanda Anisimova +3300 Karolina Muchova +4000 Victoria Azarenka +4000 Elina Svitolina +4000 Marketa Vondrousova +4000 Jessica Pegula +4000 Belinda Bencic +4000 Leylah Fernandez +4000 Danielle Collins +4000 Petra Kvitova +5000 Karolina Pliskova +5000 Veronika Kudermetova +5000 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova +6600 Madison Keys +6600 Daria Kasatkina +6600 Ekaterina Alexandrova +6600 Jennifer Brady +6600 Clara Tauson +6600 Elise Mertens +6600 Tamara Zidansek +8000 Angelique Kerber +8000 Sofia Kenin +10000 Sloane Stephens +10000 Marta Kostyuk +10000 Alize Cornet +10000 Dayana Yastremska +10000 Linda Fruhvirtova +15000

Men’s French Open 2022 Odds | ATP Roland-Garros Odds

After winning the Australian Open, Nadal is the odds-on favorite to win Roland-Garros 2022 at +175 odds. Nadal has dominated the French Open, winning 13 men’s singles titles in 17 entries. His winning percentage on clay was 97.7%, only losing three matches in best of fives.

Meanwhile, the newest tennis sensation, Carlos Alcaraz has +200 odds to win the French Open. Just at the age of 19, Alcaraz sits at the No.6 in the world rankings. After his win in Madrid, Alcaraz is the second-youngest player to win two masters 1000 tournaments by the age of 18. The young Spaniard is the youngest player in history to beat three top five players at the same event, and the first to defeat Nadal and Novak Djokovic on the same-clay court event.

Djokovic enters Roland-Garros 2022 at +300 odds. The Serbian tennis player gears up for his first grand slam tournament this season, after being turned away at the Australian Open due to vaccination requirements. While he looks to defend his 2021 French Open title, Djokovic will need to get through the greatest ever on clay, Nadal, and the hottest ATP player this season, Alcaraz.

For a complete breakdown of the French Open odds, check out the chart below.

ATP Tennis Player French Open Odds Play Rafael Nadal +175 Carlos Alcaraz +200 Novak Djokovic +300 Stefanos Tsitsipas +600 Alexander Zverev +1400 Casper Ruud +2500 Daniil Medvedev +2800 Jannik Sinner +2800 Andrey Rublev +3300 Matteo Berrettini +4000 Dominic Thiem +5000 Felix Auger Aliassime +5000 Hubert Hurkacz +5000 Lorenzo Musetti +6600 Diego Schwartzman +6600 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +6600 Aslan Karatsev +8000 Pablo Carreno-Busta +8000 Roberto Bautista-Agut +8000 Miomir Kecmanovic +8000 Denis Shapovalov +10000 Christian Garin +10000 David Goffin +10000 Gael Monfils +10000 Grigor Dimitrov +10000 Cameron Norrie +10000 Stan Wawrinka +15000 Fabio Fognini +15000 Karen Khachanov +15000 Marin Cilic +15000 John Isner +15000 Taylor Fritz +15000 Jaume Munar +15000 Hugo Gaston +15000 Juan Pablo Varillas +15000 Sebastian Baez +15000 Milos Raonic +20000 Fernando Verdasco +25000 Vasek Pospisil 25000

The Best Tennis Betting Sites in Massachusetts for French Open 2022

Massachusetts residents don’t need to be tennis experts to profit from the French Open. The best Massachusetts sports betting sites are giving away free bets and betting offers for the Grand Slam Tournament.

For more information on the top Massachusetts betting offers available this week for the French Open, scroll down below.

French Open Expert Picks | French Open Predictions 2022

Iga Swiatek is 38-2 since the start of 2022, and comes in last as the +185 betting favorite to win the 2022 French Open. Swiataken won the 2020 French Open, the only grand slam win in the Polish tennis star’s young career. Swiatek will come in as the betting favorite in almost every match she is slated in at Roland Garros, but at the current price of +185, Swiatek is still a great bet to win the 2022 French Open.

