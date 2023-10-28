Two of the hardest punchers on the planet will step into the ring for an unprecedented fight on Saturday night. Former UFC heavyweight kingpin Francis Ngannou will take on current WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury in one of the most highly-anticipated ‘crossover fights’ of all-time. Arizona residents that are on the ropes about betting on the fight can come out swinging by claiming free bets and bonus cash for Fury vs Ngannou. Read on to find out how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in Arizona and watch the heavyweight bout with a free live stream.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Arizona

In just four easy steps, residents in Arizona can sign up, claim free bets for the fight, and even stream Fury vs Ngannou for free.

Check out our step-by-step guide to sign up and place a bet on the fight.

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou With A Free Live Stream

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕙 Time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 📊 Boxing Stats: Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A

Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury (-1500) | Ngannou (+800)

The Fury vs Ngannou fight will be live on pay-per-view at ESPN+ for a cost of $79.99.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Best Arizona Sportsbooks For Betting On Fury vs Ngannou

[/su_table]

Here are the best sports betting sites in Arizona for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

This fight is only projected to go 5.5 rounds but it’s hard to see a knockout coming sooner for Fury, who has little reason to put forth his best effort on Saturday. Not only is Fury not defending his WBC heavyweight title but he also has a title fight versus Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for December. Instead, Fury will likely ride his experience and skillset to an easy win against the former UFC fighter, who is participating in his first professional boxing match. Don’t expect Ngannou to get knocked out easily either. Not only is he a powerful puncher but he also put his iron chin on display versus Stipe Miocic. Look for both fighters to put on a show and take this fight to go over 5.5 rounds on Saturday.