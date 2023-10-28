Tyson Fury will take on Francis Ngannou in a WBC sanctioned boxing match on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. The heavyweight bout has been dubbed the “Battle of the Baddest” and will feature two of the biggest punchers in the world. The Fury vs Ngannou fight card will begin at 1 p.m. ET but the main event is expected to begin at 5:40 p.m. Read on to learn how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in California and watch the fight with a free live stream from one of the top online sports betting sites.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in California

In California, boxing fans are still waiting for sports betting to become regulated. However, that doesn’t mean California residents have to drive to the nearest casino to place their best on Fury vs Ngannou.

Instead, the top online sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash to California residents that sign up this weekend. In just four easy steps, new members can sign up, claim free bets, and live stream the fight for free.

Below, we’ll walk new users through the signup process with our step-by-step guide.

Click here to claim your welcome bonus for Fury vs Ngannou Sign up to BetOnline with accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in California

The Best California Sports Betting Offers For Fury vs Ngannou

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou With A Free Live Stream

🥊 Boxing Match: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕙 Time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 📊 Boxing Stats: Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A

Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury (-1500) | Ngannou (+800)

While the fight will be available for purchase on ESPN+, there is another way to watch Fury vs Ngannou for California residents. Bettors have the opportunity to watch Fury vs Ngannou with a free live stream from BetOnline once they’ve opened an account and placed a bet on the fight. Instead of purchasing an ESPN+ subscription, boxing fans can simply make a qualifying deposit, place your best bets, and watch Fury vs Ngannou for free.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Best California Sportsbooks For Betting On Fury vs Ngannou

[/su_table]

Here are the best sports betting sites in California and what they have to offer for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

One of the best online sportsbooks in California, BetOnline is welcoming boxing fans with unbelievable betting offers. Fans looking to bet on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, BetOnline is giving away $1,000 in free bets plus two free bets. Bettors can use the free bets, risk-free on the fight just by making a qualifying deposit. It’s never been easier to bet on boxing events with BetOnline.

2. Bovada —$750 Sports Betting Offer

Since it’s Francis Ngannou’s first professional boxing match, boxing fans looking to place a bet on the fight can cash in on the best odds at Bovada. An industry leader, Bovada offers fans $750 in free bets on their first qualifying deposit. The California sportsbook also allows players to request custom bets, opening the window for any prop bets on the fight on Saturday.

3. BetUS — $3,125 in Free Boxing Bets

It’s never hard to take home the purse at BetUS, especially with the largest sports betting offer available in California. New users can claim up to $3,125 for the Fury vs Ngannou fight on their first deposit. Along with a lucrative welcome bonus, BetUs offers competitive odds and markets, letting boxing fans cash in on the best bets.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

Ngannou enters this fight as a massive +800 underdog and for good reason. The former UFC heavyweight champ is the world’s most powerful puncher but he lacks the skill and experience in the boxing ring needed to defeat the Gypsy King. Ngannou has a puncher’s chance, thanks to his strong chin, but will likely be in over his head against the much more experienced fighter. There is a reason that Fury remains undefeated in the heavyweight ranks and he’s dethroned power punchers before, including Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and more. Take Tyson Fury to win this fight on Saturday night.