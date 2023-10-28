The ‘Battle of the Baddest’ will be live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night, as WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face a tough test against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Fury vs Ngannou will count as a professional fight but the WBC heavyweight title will not be on the line. Instead, the winner will take home the new WBC Riyadh Champion belt. Find out how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in Canada, claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, and watch the fight with a free live stream.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Canada

In Canada, sports betting is legal but many Canadians are still stuck with worse odds and smaller bonuses offered by their local provincial lottery corporation. However, there is another alternative for sharp bettors that want to get in on the action. The top offshore betting sites are giving away up to $1,000 in free bets for Fury vs Ngannou. New users can sign up, claim their free bets, and place a wager on the fight within a matter of minutes.

Read on to learn how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in Canada and claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the fight.

Click here to claim your betting offer for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Canada

The Best Canada Sports Betting Offers For Fury vs Ngannou

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou With A Free Live Stream

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕙 Time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 📊 Boxing Stats: Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A

Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury (-1500) | Ngannou (+800)

On Saturday, Canadians will need to purchase the PPV fight via DAZN or TSN+. Instead of paying the PPV price, boxing fans can opt to place a bet on the fight and watch Fury vs Ngannou with a free live stream from BetOnline. One of the top sports betting sites, BetOnline allows members to live stream events, including Fury vs Ngannou, once they’ve placed a wager on the event. That means new members can sign up, claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, and live stream Fury vs Ngannou for free once they’ve bet on the fight.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Best Canada Sportsbooks For Betting On Fury vs Ngannou

[/su_table]

Here are the best sports betting sites in Canada and what they have to offer for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

Boxing fans never feel like they are left out when it comes to betting at BetOnline. One of the industry’s best-performing sportsbooks, BetOnline is the only place bettors have to visit. With a wide variety of betting offers, markets, and contests, there’s something for everyone at BetOnline. New users can take advantage of a $1,000 betting offer on their first despot and two risk-free bets for Fury vs Ngannou.

2. Bodog —$400 Sports Betting Offer

A win is always in the cards at Bodog, where boxing fans have the ability to request odds for literally anything in the Fury vs Ngannou fight. Whether you’re a seasoned or casual bettor, Bodog offers the most diverse markets on the internet. New users can sign up today and not only cash in on custom odds but also $750 in free bets for Saturday’s fight.

3. BetNow — $500 in Free Boxing Bets

It’s never hard to take home the purse at BetNow, especially with the best sports betting offer available in Canada. New users can claim up to $500 for the Fury vs Ngannou fight on their first deposit. Along with a lucrative welcome bonus, BetNow offers competitive odds and markets, letting boxing fans cash in on the best bets.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

Fury vs Ngannou is expected to be one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year but don’t tell that to the oddsmakers, who have this bout priced as a lopsided victory for the Gypsy King. Tyson Fury will step into the ring with -1500 odds to win the fight, leaving little to no value on the moneyline for the favorite. However, the implied odds give Ngannou a slim 11.11% chance of winning the fight at +800, which seems a bit low in this spot. Not only does Ngannou have enough punching power to end the fight early but he put his iron chin on display during his UFC heavyweight championship victory over Stipe Miocic. With a huge payday and a unique opportunity at hand, look for Ngannou to shock the sportsbooks with an upset victory in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.