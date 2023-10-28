Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou will be live from Boulevard Hall in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Ngannou is a former UFC heavyweight champion, who left the company in search of a bigger payday, and will reportedly earn $10 million for the bout. Fury, on the other hand, will earn a rumored $50 million for stepping into the ring with the world’s strongest puncher. While the WBC heavyweight title will not be on the line on Saturday, the winner will take home the new Riyadh Champion belt. Learn how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in Florida and claim free bets for the fight in the Sunshine State.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Florida

The Florida sports betting market remains halted but sportsbooks could be back in business as soon as 2024. Until then, Florida residents can cash in on free bets and bonus cash by signing up for one of the top offshore betting sites.

New users can simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and claim free bets for Fury vs Ngannou.

Claim your welcome bonus offer using our step-by-step guide below.

The Best Florida Sports Betting Offers For Fury vs Ngannou

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou With A Free Live Stream

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕙 Time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 📊 Boxing Stats: Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A

Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury (-1500) | Ngannou (+800)

For Florida residents, there is more than one way to watch the PPV fight this weekend. At BetOnline, members that place a bet on the fight will be able to watch Fury vs Ngannou with a free live stream. Simply fund your account, place a bet on the fight, and your account will be eligible to watch Fury vs Ngannou for free.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Best Florida Sportsbooks For Betting On Fury vs Ngannou

Here are the best sports betting sites in Florida and what they have to offer for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

It’s hard to bet on Fury at -1500 odds. The Gypsy King has a major experience advantage in this fight but Ngannou’s chin and raw power should give him a puncher’s chance in this one. While this bout will count on the official record for both fighters, Fury doesn’t have much on the line in this fight. Not only will he not be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line, but Fury will take home a reported $50 million for this bout and has a fight scheduled versus Oleksandr Usyk in December. Meanwhile, Ngannou has some added motivation to prove himself as a legitimate boxer after leaving the UFC. Take Ngannou to shock the world and win at +800 odds on Saturday night.