Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will be live from Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Even though the WBC heavyweight title will not be on the line, Ngannou and Fury are fighting for one of the biggest purses of the year. According to reports, Fury will take home an estimated $50 million from the fight while Ngannou will earn the biggest payday of his career at $10 million. Boxing fans in Maine can also cash in on the fight by claiming free bets and bonus cash for the fight. Read on to discover how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in Maine, claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, and live stream the fight for free.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Maine

In Maine, sports betting is legal but the market is still waiting for further action from regulators. Instead of missing out on one of the biggest ‘crossover’ fights of all time, boxing fans in Maine can take a swing by placing their bets at the top offshore betting sites. New users can sign up, claim bonus cash, and even watch Fury vs Ngannou with a free live stream once they’ve placed a bet on the fight.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in Maine in just four easy steps.

Click here to claim your betting offer for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Maine

The Best Maine Sports Betting Offers For Fury vs Ngannou

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou With A Free Live Stream

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕙 Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 🏟 Location: Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 📊 Boxing Stats: Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A

Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury (-1500) | Ngannou (+800)

ESPN+ is offering the fight for a pay-per-view price of $79.99. However, there is another way for Maine residents to watch the fight. At BetOnline, members that place a bet on the fight will be able to watch Fury vs Ngannou with a free live stream. New users can simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place a bet on the fight, which will make their account eligible to watch Fury vs Ngannou for free.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Best Maine Sportsbooks For Betting On Fury vs Ngannou

Here are the best sports betting sites in Maine and what they have to offer for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

Boxing fans never feel like they are left out when it comes to betting at BetOnline. One of the industry’s best-performing sportsbooks, BetOnline is the only place bettors have to visit. With a wide variety of betting offers, markets, and contests, there’s something for everyone at BetOnline. New users can take advantage of a $1,000 betting offer on their first despot and two risk-free bets for Fury vs Ngannou.

2. Bovada —$750 Sports Betting Offer

One of the best online sportsbooks available in Maine, Bovada delivers on all fronts. With a generous $750 Maine sports betting offer and unbeatable odds, it’s never been easier to bet online. Along with the welcome bonus, Bovada allows bettors to request custom odds, meaning nothing is off-limits for the Fury vs Ngannou fight.

3. BetUS — $3,125 in Free Boxing Bets

It’s easy to throw in the towel when it comes to finding an online sportsbook but at BetUS, that’s never the case. One of the most trusted sportsbooks online, BetUS is boosting bankrolls for free for the Fury vs Ngannou fight. New users can cash in up to $3,125 in free boxing bets and back their favorite fighters for free on Saturday.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

Fury will not be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line in this fight, so it’s hard to see him giving 100% here, especially with a title fight reportedly scheduled for December versus Oleksandr Usyk. Instead, he will likely ride his overwhelming experience and skillset advantage to an easy win. The sportsbooks seem to agree with Fury favored by an overwhelming margin at -1500 odds. The total rounds for the fight have been set at 5.5 with the over being favored at -125 odds. Given that Ngannou has already displayed an iron chin during his time in the UFC, it stands to reason that won’t be an easy knockout, especially in the early rounds. Take this fight to go over 5.5 rounds on Saturday.