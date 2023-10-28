Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will step into the boxing ring for one of the most highly-anticipated heavyweight fights of the year on Saturday night. Fury vs Ngannou will be live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the winner will take home the brand new WBC Riyadh Champion belt. Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion and the record holder for the world’s strongest punch will be fighting in his first-ever professional boxing match. On the other hand, Fury will be stepping into the ring for the first time this year and has another bout versus Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for December 23rd. Read on to learn how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in Nevada and watch the heavyweight fight with a free live stream.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

Fury has the edge in both skills and experience, making him a heavy -1500 favorite for this fight. Ngannou has a strong chin, as evidenced by the beating he took in his UFC heavyweight championship victory over Stipe Miocic. He’s also the world’s most powerful puncher, which should give him a puncher’s chance in this WBC sanctioned fight. With Mike Tyson training Ngannou for his professional boxing debut, it’s hard not to like his chances, especially at +800 odds. Take the former UFC heavyweight champion to shock the world and win this ‘crossover’ fight.