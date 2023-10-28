Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou will meet at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Billed as the “Battle of the Baddest”, the heavyweight fight will feature two of the most powerful punchers on the planet. Despite the hype leading up to the fight, Fury will not be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line. Instead, the WBC has created a brand new Riyadh Champion belt, which could become an annual tradition. With Fury vs Ngannou about to go toe-to-toe, the top online sportsbooks are welcoming New Mexico residents with free bets and bonus cash for the fight. Find out how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in New Mexico and live stream the heavyweight fight for free.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in New Mexico

The New Mexico sports betting market has yet to embrace online betting but that doesn’t mean boxing fans have to travel to the nearest casino to place their bets on Fury vs Ngannou.

In fact, the top offshore betting sites are welcoming residents from New Mexico with up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets for the heavyweight bout. New members can sign up, receive their bonus cash, and bet on Fury vs Ngannou is just a few clicks.

Below, we’ll walk new users through the signup process with a step-by-step guide.

The Best New Mexico Sports Betting Offers For Fury vs Ngannou

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou With A Free Live Stream

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕙 Time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 📊 Boxing Stats: Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A

Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury (-1500) | Ngannou (+800)

The Fury vs Ngannou fight will be available for purchase on ESPN+ with the cost of the PPV fight set at $79.99. Instead of getting hit with the fee, sports bettors can watch the fight for free with a free live stream from BetOnline. Members can make a qualifying deposit, place a bet on the fight, and watch Fury take on Ngannou in Saudi Arabia for free.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

Fury will enter Saudi Arabia as an overwhelming -1500 betting favorite, so it’s hard to imagine taking the juice with the Gypsy King. The implied odds give Ngannou just an 11.11 percent chance of winning the fight. However, the former UFC heavyweight champ is one of the most powerful punchers in the world and he has an even stronger chin.

If Ngannou can hang in there long enough, like he did in his UFC heavyweight title fight vs Stipe Miocic, then he will have a puncher’s chance to pull off the upset. That’s all you can ask for at +800 odds.

Take Ngannou to beat Fury in the ‘Battle of the Baddest’ on Saturday.