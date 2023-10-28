Billed as the ‘Battle of the Baddest’, two of the world’s heaviest hitters will step into the ring at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury will go toe-to-toe with former UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou, who will be taking part in his first professional boxing match. Even though the WBC heavyweight title will not be on the line, the fight was sanctioned by the WBC and the winner will take home the brand new Riyadh Champion belt. Find out how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in North Carolina and watch the fight with a free live stream from the top online sportsbooks.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in North Carolina

In North Carolina, sports betting is legal but online sportsbooks won’t be operational until early 2024. Instead of driving to the nearest casino, North Carolina residents can bet from home or on the move with the top offshore betting sites, which are offering up to $1,000 in bonus cash for the heavyweight fight. NC residents can simply sign up, claim their welcome bonus offer, and bet on Fury vs Ngannou online.

Below, we’ll walk new users through how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in North Carolina and claim free bets for the fight.

Click here to claim your betting offer for Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in North Carolina

The Best North Carolina Sports Betting Offers For Fury vs Ngannou

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou With A Free Live Stream

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕙 Time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 📊 Boxing Stats: Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A

Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury (-1500) | Ngannou (+800)

The ‘Battle of the Baddest’ will be available on pay-per-view on ESPN+. The PPV price is set at $79.99 but there is another way to watch the fight for boxing fans in North Carolina. BetOnline, one of the best offshore betting sites, allows members to watch the fight with a free live stream once they’ve placed a bet on the event. That means instead of paying the PPV price, sports fans can sign up, make a deposit, and place a bet on the fight. Not only will they be able to cash in on their predictions but they will also receive a free live stream for the fight.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Best North Carolina Sportsbooks For Betting On Fury vs Ngannou

[/su_table]

Here are the best sports betting sites in North Carolina and what they have to offer for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets



Unlike other online sportsbooks, BetOnline delivers a one-two punch for the Fury vs Ngannou fight. New users can take advantage of $1,000 in free betting offers along with two risk-free bets. Not only do players have access to a wide variety of promotions but they also have the ability live stream the fight for free.

2. Bovada —$750 Sports Betting Offer



Never get caught cold at Bovada with the ability to request custom odds, boxing fans can feel more confident about the bets they place. New users receive $750 in free boxing bets on their first deposit. With millions of markets, betting at Bovada has never been easier.

3. BetUS — $3,125 in Free Boxing Bets

It’s hard to find a trusted online sportsbook but that’s never the case at BetUs. The North Carolina sports betting site offers a seamless experience to all bettors. For the Fury vs Nganou fight, new users will be able to take advantage of $3,125 in free boxing betting offers on their first deposit.

Sign up to BetUS today and get extra free cash for the Saturday’s fight.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

Ngannou will be fighting in his first ever boxing match but don’t expect this bout to end early. The former UFC heavyweight champion has a strong chin and can take a beating with the best of them. On the other hand, Fury has exceptional skill but isn’t necessarily known as a power puncher, which could help push this fight into the later rounds. Take Fury vs Ngannou to go over the projected 5.5 rounds on Saturday night.