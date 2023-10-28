Tyson Fury will step into the ring for the first time this year for a WBC-sanctioned bout versus Francis Ngannou on Saturday night. While the WBC Heavyweight Championship will not be on the line, the winner will walk away with the brand new ‘Riyadh Champion’ belt. Fury has quickly disposed of other power punchers in the past but he’s never faced someone with the striking power of Ngannou, who holds the record for the world’s strongest punch. Find out how to bet on Fury vs Ngannou in Texas, claim bonus cash for the fight, and watch the bout with a free live stream below.

How To Bet On Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou in Texas

Texas residents are still waiting for sports betting to become legal but that doesn’t mean boxing fans have to drive out of state to place their bets on Saturday’s heavyweight fight.

Instead, the top offshore betting sites are welcoming residents from the Lone Star State with free bets and bonus cash for the fight. New users can sign up, claim their welcome bonus offer, and bet on the fight within a few short minutes.

Check out our step-by-step guide on how to get started below.

The Best Texas Sports Betting Offers For Fury vs Ngannou

How to Watch Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou With A Free Live Stream

🥊 Boxing Event: Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou 📅 Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 🕙 Time: 1:00 pm ET

1:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Boulevard Hall | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 How to Watch: PPV

PPV 💻 Free Live Stream: BetOnline

BetOnline 📊 Boxing Stats: Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A

Fury 34-0-1 | Ngannou N/A 🎲 Boxing Odds: Fury (-1500) | Ngannou (+800)

Fury vs Ngannou will be available for purchase on ESPN+ for $79.99 but there is another way to watch the fight for residents in Texas. BetOnline is allowing members that bet on Fury vs Ngannou to watch the fight with a free live stream. That means instead of paying $79.99, boxing fans can sign up for a BetOnline account, make a bet on the fight, and watch Fury vs Ngannou for free.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Odds

Bet Tyson Fury Francis Ngannou Moneyline -1500 +800 Total Rounds Over 5.5 (-125) Under 5.5 (-105)

Fury vs Ngannou Boxing Stats, Record, & Bio

Want to know how Fury and Ngannou match up?

Below, we’ll break down each fighter’s bio, record, and boxing stats.

Tyson Fury — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : WBC Heavyweight Champion

: WBC Heavyweight Champion Age : 35

: 35 Country : United Kingdom

: United Kingdom Height : 6’7” (206 cm)

: 6’7” (206 cm) Reach 85″

85″ Weight 269 lbs (122 kgs)

269 lbs (122 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 34-1-0

: 34-1-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO:24 (73% of wins)

Francis Ngannou — UFC Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank : UFC Heavyweight Champion

: UFC Heavyweight Champion Age : 37/li>

: 37/li> Country : Cameroon/ France

: Cameroon/ France Height : 6’4″ (193.04 cm)

: 6’4″ (193.04 cm) Reach 83”

83” Weight 257 lbs (116.57 kgs)

257 lbs (116.57 kgs) Stance : Orthodox

: Orthodox Overall Record : 17-3-0

: 17-3-0 Fights Won by KO/TKO: 12 (71% of wins)

Best Texas Sportsbooks For Betting On Fury vs Ngannou

Here are the best sports betting sites in Texas and what they have to offer for the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight.

Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou Prediction & Picks

The outcome of this fight doesn’t appear to be in doubt according to the top online sportsbooks. Tyson Fury will step into the ring as a -1500 betting favorite against Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champ. Despite being pegged at +800 odds, Ngannou still has a puncher’s chance to steal a victory in this one. Fury won’t be putting his WBC heavyweight title on the line in this bout and he has another fight versus Oleksandr Usyk scheduled for December. On the other hand, Ngannou is on a mission to prove that he’s a legitimate boxer and a win over the undefeated Fury would accomplish that feat. The world’s most powerful puncher, Ngannou is just one clean shot away from putting Fury on his back. Take Ngannou to win the fight at +800 odds on Saturday night.