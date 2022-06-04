How to Bet on George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | Pennsylvania Sports Betting Sites

The Pennsylvania sports betting market has been in full swing for a couple of years but sports fans can still find better value at online sportsbooks for the George Kambosos vs Devin Haney fight.

All the lightweight belts will be on the line as George Kambosos will meet Devin Haney in the ring on Saturday Night at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. While Kambosos owns three of the belts and will be fighting on home soil, he finds himself at the underdog against prodigal talent Haney.

Boxing fans in the US wanting to back the American fighter can receive free bets and Pennsylvania sports betting offers on their first deposit.

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney | How to Watch the Boxing Fight Tonight

🥊 Boxing Fight: George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney 📅 Kambosos vs Haney Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 🕙 When is George Kambosos vs Devin Haney: 9:00 pm ET

9:00 pm ET 🏟 Where is George Kambosos vs Devin Haney: Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, Australia

Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, Australia 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 🏆 Boxing Main Event: George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney 📊 Boxing Stats: George Kambosos 20-0 | Devin Haney 27-0

George Kambosos 20-0 | Devin Haney 27-0 🎲 Boxing Odds: George Kambosos (+140) | Devin Haney (-170)

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney Odds | Boxing Betting Odds

While Kambosos and Haney enter the ring undefeated, they have two very different styles of fighting. Not only are their undefeated records on the line but so are Haney’s WBC Championship belt and Kambosos’ WBA IBF and WBO titles. The winner will take home all four titles and become a unified champion.

Kambosos vs Haney Odds | Boxing Odds for Kambosos vs Haney

Kambosos has the home-crowd advantage but he still finds himself as the underdog at +140 odds. Meanwhile, Haney is favored in the 12-round championship fight at the top Pennsylvania sports betting sites at -170 odds.

Moneyline Odds Play George Kambosos +140 Devin Haney -170

Boxing Odds for Haney vs Kambosos Total Rounds

The best Pennsylvania sports betting sites have this fight at 10.5 rounds favoring the over at -450 odds, suggesting that this fight could go the distance. While the under is set at+325 odds.

Total Rounds Odds Play Over 10.5 -450 Under 10.5 +325

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney Fight Card | Boxing Fight Card

Let’s break down the Kambosos vs Haney fight card for Saturday night’s title bout.

Boxing Card 9:00 pm ET (ESPN+)

George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

Jason Maloney vs Aston Palicte

Junior Fa vs Lucas Browne

Hemi Ahio vs Christian Ndzie

David Nyika cs Karim Maatalla

Boxing Stats — George Kambosos vs Devin Haney Stats

George Kambosos Stats | Boxing Stats

After beating Teofimo Lopez by a split decision in 12 rounds, Kambosos won the Ring Lightweight, WBC Franchise Lightweight, WBO World Lightweight, IBF World Lightweight and WBA Super World Lightweight belts.

He will enter the ring this weekend undefeated with 20 wins and a knockout ratio of 50%. In 20 fights, Kambosos has stopped 10 opponents via knockout and boxed a total of 130 rounds with his fights averaging 6.5 rounds per bout.

Over his last five fights, Kambosos has managed to knock out two of his opponents (JR Magboo and Richard Pena).

Devin Haney Stats | Boxing Stats

While Haney is only 23 years old, he holds an impressive boxing resume. Haney had the most decorated amateur career among current champions. The prodigal talent won a pair of gold medals in the US Junior National Champions and was the youngest boxer to win the Youth World Championships at 17.

Like Kambosos, Haney is undefeated in his career with a boxing record of 27-0. He holds a 56% knockout ratio, stopping 15 of his opponents via knockout. In his 27 contests, Haney has boxed a total of 162 rounds while averaging six rounds per match.

Haney has stopped two of his last five opponents via knockout (Anotonio Moran and Zaur Abdullaev).

George Kambosos — Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #5

Age: 28

Country: Australia

Height: 5’9.5″ (181 cm)

Reach: 68″ (172 cm)

Weight:

Stance:

Record: 20-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 10 (50% of wins)

Devin Haney— Boxing Bio, Record, and Stats

Rank: #3

Age: 23

Country: United States of America

Height: 5’8″ (172 cm)

Reach: 71” (180 cm)

Weight:

Stance:

Record: 27-0

Fights Won by KO/TKO: 15 (55% of wins)

Free Boxing Picks | Best Boxing Bets For George Kambosos vs Devin Haney

While Kambosos was able to pull off an upset against Teofimo Lopez for the WBA, WBO, and IBF belts, it won’t be the same situation here against Haney.

Kambosos’ best weapons are his left hand and his accuracy on his volleys after his opponent’s punches, which worked great against Lopez but won’t be enough to beat Haney. The young boxer won’t make the same errors as Lopez.

Haney is a skilled boxer and will rely on his speed, sharpness, and three-inch reach advantage to match Kambosos at range. He also has great distance management and will give pressure focused fighters like Kambosos, little opportunities to strike.

Take Haney to win against Kambosos by decision.

