How to Bet on Hockey Online in Alberta | Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites

Jesse-Puljujarvi-Oilers
We’re at the start of the new NHL season this week, and it is time once again to get in on the betting action. A host of different sports betting sites in Alberta are running generous bonus offers at the moment, and while betting isn’t yet regulated in the province, you can access all of these no fuss NHL sportsbooks in Alberta.

If you were looking to bet on the Edmonton Oilers or the Calgary Flames, for instance, you would have no trouble at all. Here is our guide on how and where you can bet on the new season.

How To Bet On Hockey Online In Alberta

BetOnline is currently offering bettors free bets worth upto $1000 to use on the NHL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NHL in Alberta

The Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites For The NHL 2022

The Best Sports Betting Sites In Alberta For NHL Betting

The best offshore sportsbooks available to Alberta bettors.

1. BETONLINE – $1000 In NHL Free Bets Available

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Alberta | Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline is one of the most premium sports betting sites and are running an offer that could get you up to $1000 in free bets for the new NHL season. All you have to do is use our promo code INSIDERS when you’ve signed up and are about to make your first deposit.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Alberta Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bodog — 100% Deposit Match Up To $600

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Alberta | Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites

You will get $600 in bonuses when you make your first deposit on Bodog, who offer a wide range of hockey betting options. Bodog is one of our favorite destinations to bet on the NHL.

  • HD-Quality Live Streaming Services
  • Huge Bitcoin Bonuses
  • Wide Range of Esports
3. Stake – 200% welcome bonus up to $2000

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Alberta | Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites

Stake are currently running a welcome bonus offer that will match your bonus 200% upto a ceiling of $2000. That is a lot of free bet currency that you can capitalize on – and all you’ve to do is use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re making a deposit.

Stake Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $2000
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,000
4. MyBookie – Claim $1000 In NHL Free Bets

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Alberta | Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites

MyBookie will match your deposit upto $1000 after you’ve signed up – and the process couldn’t get any simpler than it already sounds.

MyBookie NHL Bonus Terms

          • Minimum Deposit of $50
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
          • Alberta Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. XBet – Get $500 In Free NHL bets

XBet Sportsbook

Signing up and making a deposit on the XBet sportsbook will fetch you a 100% match bonus of up to $500 to use on the new NHL season. Make sure to use it on their diverse selection of hockey markets.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
6. Everygame – Claim $750 In NHL Free Bets

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Alberta | Best Alberta Sports Betting Sites

Using the Everygame bonus code will match give you a bonus of $750 on your first three deposits, which will all be matched 100% up to $250 each.

Everygame NHL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
