How to Bet on Hockey Online in British Columbia | Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites

NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken
The new NHL season began this week and it is time to prepare your bet slips. Many top online sports betting sites are running promos and bonus packages and we’ll show you how to use them to bet on hockey online.

Betting isn’t regulated in British Columbia at the moment, but we’ve put together a list of sports betting sites in this guide that you can still bet on if you’re from the province. If you’re looking to wager on the Vancouver Canucks, for instance, the sites listed below are where you need to be.

How To Bet On Hockey Online In British Columbia

BetOnline is currently offering bettors free bets worth upto $1000 to use on the NHL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NHL in British Columbia

The Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites For The NHL 2022

The Best Sports Betting Sites In British Columbia For NHL Betting

1. BETONLINE – $1000 In NHL Free Bets Available

How to Bet on Hockey Online in British Columbia | Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline sportsbook are running a bonus offer that could fetch you upto $1000 in free bets for the new NHL season. All you have to do is use the promo code INSIDERS on BetOnline. When you create a new account and you’ll get a 100% deposit match.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • British Columbia Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NHL Free Bet

2. Bodog — 100% Deposit Match Up To $600

How to Bet on Hockey Online in British Columbia | Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites

You can get $600 in bonuses when you sign up on Bodog for the new NHL season. All you need to do is sign up and make your first deposit.

  • HD-Quality Live Streaming Services
  • Huge Bitcoin Bonuses
  • Wide Range of Esports
Claim Bodog NHL Free Bet

3. Stake – 200% welcome bonus up to $2000

How to Bet on Hockey Online in British Columbia | Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites

Stake is another sports betting site where you can use our promo code INSIDERS to claim big bonuses – in this case, a 200% match on your deposit upto a maximum of $2000. That is a generous bonus, if there ever was one, to bet on the NHL.

Stake Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $2000
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,000
Claim Stake NHL Free Bet

4. MyBookie – Claim $1000 In NHL Free Bets

How to Bet on Hockey Online in British Columbia | Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites

MyBookie’s wide NHL betting selection makes them one of our favorite betting sites for British Columbia, and they’re currently offering a deposit match bonus of upto $1000 when you sign.

MyBookie NHL Bonus Terms

          • Minimum Deposit of $50
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
          • British Columbia Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NHL Free Bet

5. XBet – Get $500 In Free NHL bets

XBet Sportsbook

For the NHL, XBet’s diverse range of markets for online hockey betting and will give you a deposit match bonus of $500 when you sign up.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

  • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
  • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
  • The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NHL Free Bet

6. Everygame – Claim $750 In NHL Free Bets

How to Bet on Hockey Online in British Columbia | Best British Columbia Sports Betting Sites

Everygame’s deposit bonus will match 100% of your first three deposits, up to a maximum of $750 after you’ve signed up. This unique structure is a great way to begin betting as you grow your skill just a little bit more with every bet.

Everygame NHL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame NHL Free Bet
