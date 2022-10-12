How to Bet on Hockey Online in Canada | Best Canada Sports Betting Sites

We’re in the inaugural week of the new NHL season and now is as good a time as any to prepare ourselves for the betting action ahead. Betting is legal in Ontario but still unregulated in some major Canadian provinces. Either way, you can use the sports betting sites we’ve listed in this guide to bet on NHL online in Canada

The sports bettings sites listed below are all running exciting welcome bonus offers at the moment, and we’ll show you how you can use them to bet on the new season.

How To Bet On Hockey Online In Canada

BetOnline is currently offering bettors free bets worth upto $1000 to use on the NHL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NHL in Canada

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For The NHL 2022

1. BETONLINE – $1000 In NHL Free Bets Available

To start off, one of our favorites. BetOnline are a top sports betting site in Canada and are running a welcome bonus offer worthy of that title. You can get upto $1000 in free bets for online hockey betting in Canada for the new NHL season. Just use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re making your first deposit.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Canada Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bodog — 100% Deposit Match Up To $600

Bodog are another among the premium betting destinations in Canada and are offering a 100% deposit match bonus when you make your first deposit. This bonus comes with a cap of $600, which is a great starting point when you’re, betting on the NHL.

HD-Quality Live Streaming Services

Huge Bitcoin Bonuses

Wide Range of Esports

3. Stake – 200% welcome bonus up to $2000

Stake are offering an extremely generous deposit match bonus offer of 200% upto $2000 ahead of the new season. To claim this bonus, simply use our promo code INSIDERS when you’re making your first deposit.

Stake Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

200% Deposit Bonus Up To $2000

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,000

4. MyBookie – Claim $1000 In NHL Free Bets

MyBookie’s simple deposit bonus comprises of the following steps: sign up, make your first deposit, and you will be matched up to $1000 instantly. This bonus will be immediately usable on the NHL.

MyBookie NHL Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Bonus of $1,000 Canada Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. XBet – Get $500 In Free NHL bets

XBet Sportsbook are among the top operators who are running a 100% deposit match bonus promo, with their bonus matching your deposit upto $500 for use on the hockey season.

XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions

Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play

100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.

The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500

6. Everygame – Claim $750 In NHL Free Bets

Everygame’s NHL sports betting bonus splits your deposit match bonus of $750 into three – your first three deposits will all be matched 100% up to $250 each, and give you a nice little recurring wallet of sorts when you’re warming up for the new season.

Everygame NHL Free Bets