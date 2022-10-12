How to Bet on Hockey Online in Manitoba | Best Manitoba Sports Betting Sites

The new NHL season has officially begun and will bring with it all the great moments we’ve expected over the years – including moments which we’ve bet on. While betting isn’t regulated in the Manitoba province yet, you can still bet on hockey online in Manitoba with our list of sports betting sites below. So if you’re looking to bet on the Winnipeg Jets or any other NHL teams, we’ll show you how to do it with the help of some great welcome bonuses on offer.
How To Bet On Hockey Online In Manitoba
BetOnline is currently offering bettors free bets worth upto $1000 to use on the NHL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.
- Click here to sign up to BetOnline
- Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
- Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
- You can now start to bet on the NHL in Manitoba
The Best Manitoba Sports Betting Sites For The NHL 2022
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome OfferT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer + 4 Free Bets Worth $100 EachT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
Up To $2,500 Deposit MatchT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $1,000No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
100% Deposit Match Up To $500T&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
The Best Sports Betting Sites In Manitoba For NHL Betting
1. BETONLINE – $1000 In NHL Free Bets Available
BetOnline’s fantastic deposit bonus should be among your primary reasons for them during this year’s NHL. When you create a new account and use the code INSIDERS, you’ll be eligible to claim an instant deposit bonus of upto $1000.
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Manitoba Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. Bodog — 100% Deposit Match Up To $600
Bodog has a bonus promo that can get you up to $600 to use on the Winnipeg Jets and other NHL teams in the new season – simply sign up and make a deposit, the process could not be simpler.
- HD-Quality Live Streaming Services
- Huge Bitcoin Bonuses
- Wide Range of Esports
3. Stake – 200% welcome bonus up to $2000
Stake are running a bonus package that can get you a 200% deposit match bonus of up to $2000 to use to bet on hockey online. Use our promo code INSIDERS to claim this lucrative bonus.
Stake Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 200% Deposit Bonus Up To $2000
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,000
4. MyBookie – Claim $1000 In NHL Free Bets
MyBookie’s NHL betting markets makes them another top destination if you’re looking to bet on the NHL. They are currently running a first deposit match bonus promo that could get you upto $1000 in free bets.
MyBookie NHL Bonus Terms
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum Bonus of $1,000
- Manitoba Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
5. XBet – Get $500 In Free NHL bets
Another strong hockey betting operator is XBet, who are offering a 100% deposit match bonus upto $500 to use on what is a wide selection of hockey betting markets on their site.
XBet NFL Betting Offer Terms And Conditions
- Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
- 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus.
- The maximum Bonus to be awarded is $500
6. Everygame – Claim $750 In NHL Free Bets
Everygame’s unique bonus structure in which your first three deposits are matched 100%, upto a maximum of $250 each. This is a good way to begin a streak at the start of the season.
Everygame NHL Free Bets
- 100% deposit bonus up to $250
- You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
- The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.