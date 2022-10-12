How to Bet on Hockey Online in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

The new NHL season has arrived. It begins in earnest on Wednesday, October 12 with a packed slate of games. This offers bettors an opportunity to bet on the new season online. There are several betting operators in Ontario that provide bettors with free bets, bonuses and an array of impressive NHL markets, which makes the start of the new season even more compelling.

We break down how to bet on the NHL in Ontario along with some of the best betting sites in the region of Ontario. We also take a look at the bonuses and free bets offers from some of the operators that will be serving Ontario during this NHL season.

How To Bet On The NHL in Ontario

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NHL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000 You can now start to bet on the NHL in Ontario

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For The NHL 2022

1. BETONLINE – $1000 In NHL Free Bets Available

BetOnline’s NHL betting bonuses makes them perfect for the new season. When you make a new account and use our promo code INSIDERS, you will receive $1000 worth of free bets to use on the opening week and beyond.

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000

Ontario Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days

2. Bodog — 100% Deposit Match Up To $600

Bodog will match your first deposit to the tune of $600 when you sign up, through a 100% match bonus scheme. This is a neat way to begin betting on the new season, particularly because of how easy it is to pick up.

Live Streaming Services

Huge Bitcoin Bonuses

Wide Range of markets

3. Stake – 200% welcome bonus up to $2000



Stake is another provider that gives out an exceptional welcome bonus package for new bettors, which is 200% up to a maximum of $2000. You can sign up on this betting site using our promo code INSIDERS and then claim this welcome bonus.

4. MyBookie – Claim $1000 In NHL Free Bets

MyBookie’s sports betting site comes with a lucrative welcome bonus – make a deposit and they will match it up to $1000 ahead of the new NHL season.

MyBookie NHL Bonus Terms

Minimum Deposit of $50 10x Rollover Requirement Maximum Bonus of $1,000 Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets



5. XBet – 100% Deposit Match Up To $500



XBet Sportsbook are running a 100% deposit match promo to use on the NHL, up to a maximum of $500. This can be claimed using the step-by-step guide below.

XBet NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500



6. Everygame – Claim $750 In NHL Free Bets

Everygame is another favorite of ours, not least for the unique way in which they structure their bonuses. The deposit match on Everygame is $750 in total, but you get these in the form of 100% matches on your first three deposits, up to a maximum of $250. A great option when you’re making multiple bets.

Everygame NHL Free Bets