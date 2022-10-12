NHL News and Rumors

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

varun
The new NHL season has arrived. It begins in earnest on Wednesday, October 12 with a packed slate of games. This offers bettors an opportunity to bet on the new season online. There are several betting operators in Ontario that provide bettors with free bets, bonuses and an array of impressive NHL markets, which makes the start of the new season even more compelling.

We break down how to bet on the NHL in Ontario along with some of the best betting sites in the region of Ontario. We also take a look at the bonuses and free bets offers from some of the operators that will be serving Ontario during this NHL season.

How To Bet On The NHL in Ontario

BetOnline offers bettors free bets worth $1000 to use on the NHL. Here is a step-by-step guide of claiming that bonus.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Deposit up to $2000 with code INSIDERS after registering an account
  3. Receive your 50% deposit bonus up to $1000
  4. You can now start to bet on the NHL in Ontario

The Best Ontario Sports Betting Sites For The NHL 2022

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus 		Claim Offer
100% Deposit Match Up To $600
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Get Offer
200% welcome bonus up to $2000
18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Get Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

100% Up to $250 bonus. Receive up to $250 on each on your first 3 deposits within 100 days of sign up. Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $250 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

The Best Sports Betting Sites In Ontario For NHL Betting

1. BETONLINE – $1000 In NHL Free Bets Available

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

BetOnline’s NHL betting bonuses makes them perfect for the new season. When you make a new account and use our promo code INSIDERS, you will receive $1000 worth of free bets to use on the opening week and beyond.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • Ontario Sportsbook Free Bets expire in 30 days
Claim BetOnline NHL Free Bet

2. Bodog — 100% Deposit Match Up To $600

bodog poster

Bodog will match your first deposit to the tune of $600 when you sign up, through a 100% match bonus scheme. This is a neat way to begin betting on the new season, particularly because of how easy it is to pick up.

  • Live Streaming Services
  • Huge Bitcoin Bonuses
  • Wide Range of markets
Claim Bodog NHL Free Bet

3. Stake – 200% welcome bonus up to $2000

stake bonus
Stake is another provider that gives out an exceptional welcome bonus package for new bettors, which is 200% up to a maximum of $2000. You can sign up on this betting site using our promo code INSIDERS and then claim this welcome bonus.

Claim Stake NHL Free Bet

4. MyBookie – Claim $1000 In NHL Free Bets

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

MyBookie’s sports betting site comes with a lucrative welcome bonus – make a deposit and they will match it up to $1000 ahead of the new NHL season.

MyBookie NHL Bonus Terms

          • Minimum Deposit of $50
          • 10x Rollover Requirement
          • Maximum Bonus of $1,000
          • Ontario Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Claim MyBookie NHL Free Bet

5. XBet – 100% Deposit Match Up To $500

XBet Sportsbook

XBet Sportsbook are running a 100% deposit match promo to use on the NHL, up to a maximum of $500. This can be claimed using the step-by-step guide below.

XBet NBA Bonus Offer Terms & Conditions

          • Sign-up Bonus will be credited in a form of Free Play
          • 100% of your first deposit matched as a bonus
          • The maximum bonus to be awarded is $500
Claim XBet NHL Free Bet

6. Everygame – Claim $750 In NHL Free Bets

How to Bet on Hockey Online in Ontario | Ontario Sports Betting Sites

Everygame is another favorite of ours, not least for the unique way in which they structure their bonuses. The deposit match on Everygame is $750 in total, but you get these in the form of 100% matches on your first three deposits, up to a maximum of $250. A great option when you’re making multiple bets.

Everygame NHL Free Bets

  • 100% deposit bonus up to $250
  • You can deposit up to THREE times for the maximum $750 in bonuses
  • The bonus code must be redeemed immediately after the deposit and before a wager has been placed.
Claim Everygame NHL Free Bet
NHL News and Rumors
Varun is a web journalist specializing in soccer, cricket, and American sports.
Varun is a web journalist specializing in soccer, cricket, and American sports.
View All Posts By varun

