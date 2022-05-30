How to Bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 | California Horse Racing Sites

While horse racing is legal in California, horse bettors don’t have to travel to the track to place their Hollywood Gold Cup bets. Instead, the top California sports betting sites are welcoming new members with free bets and horse racing betting offers for the Memorial Day race.

A part of the Santa Anita Park Memorial Day Card, the grade 1 race draws a field of five horses from the older male’s dirt division. In the 1 ¼ mile contest and a $400,000 purse, the Hollywood Gold Cup features morning-line favorite Royal Ship (+120), Stiletto Boy (+140), Defunded (+300), There Goes Harvard (+800), and Spielberg (+2000).

In this article, we’ll break down how to bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 in California and get up to $5,750 in free horse racing betting offers.

How to Bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 in California

While California sports betting isn’t legal, horse racing fans still have access to the top online sportsbooks. With free bets and horse racing betting offers, it’s never been easier to bet on horses.

Below, we’ll go over how to bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 in California.

Click here to get your horse racing betting offers for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline Get your California sports betting bonus and free bets for the Hollywood Gold Cup Place your free horse racing bets at the best California sports betting sites

The Best California Horse Racing Betting Sites for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022

The best California sportsbooks are offering free bets and horse racing offers for the Memorial Day races at Santa Anita Park.

For a list of the best California sports betting offers for the Hollywood Gold Cup 2022, scroll down below.

Gambling Sites Highlights Register 1. 125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500 Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply. Register on BetUS 2. $1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus Register on BetOnline 3. $500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. Register on XBet 4. $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply. Register on MyBookie 5. $750 Bitcoin Betting Offer Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. Register on Bovada

California Horse Racing Betting Guide — Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 Date, Post Time, and Purse California

🏇 Horse Racing Event: Hollywood Gold Cup 2022

Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 📅 Hollywood Gold Cup Date: Saturday, May 30, 2022

Saturday, May 30, 2022 🕙 Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 Post Time: 5:47 pm ET

5:47 pm ET 🏟 Where is the Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes: Santa Anita Park | Arcadia, California

Santa Anita Park | Arcadia, California 💰 Hollywood Gold Cup Purse: $400,000

$400,000 🕙 Who Won the Hollywood Gold Cup 2021: Country Grammer

Country Grammer 🎲 Hollywood Gold Cup Odds: Royal Ship +120 | Stiletto Boy +140 | Defunded +300

Hollywood Gold Cup Odds | Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 Odds

The son of the 2011 Preakness Stakes winner Shackleford, Stiletto Boy looks to add a Grade 1 Victory to his resume on Memorial Day. The Ed Moger Jr-trained horse enters Santa Anita Park with +140 odds to win the Hollywood Golf Cup.

While Richard Mandella-trained Royal Ship is the morning line favorite at +120 odds to win today. The rest of the field rounds out with Defunded at +300, There Goes Harvard at +800, and Spielberg at +2000 odds.

Check out the table below for the best Hollywood Gold Cup odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in California.

Hollywood Gold Cup Horses 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup Odds Play Royal Ship +120 Stiletto Boy +140 Defunded +300 There Goes Harvard +800 Spielberg +2000

The Best California Horse Racing Betting Sites for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022

Not everyone will be able to make it to Santa Anita Park on Memorial Day but horse racing fans can still bet on the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup with the best online sportsbooks. In fact, California horse racing fans can boost their bankroll and back their favorite Hollywood Gold Cup horses for free.

The best California sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022. New members can claim free bets and bonus cash on their first deposit, allowing horseplayers to minimize their risk when betting on the Hollywood Gold Cup.

Read on to learn more about the best California sports betting sites and the Hollywood Gold Cup betting offers available for the horse races at Santa Anita this week.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2004 ⭐ Expert Ranking #1 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For Free Hollywood Gold Cup Bets in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Panama 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Hollywood Gold Cup odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook.

At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means California horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Hollywood Gold Cup horses for free at Santa Anita Park.

Bettors can also receive up to 9% cashback in horse racing betting rebates on their Hollywood Gold Cup bets.

BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button below to get $1,000 in bonus cash and three free Hollywood Gold Cup bets at BetOnline.

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Hollywood Gold Cup in 2022

🏆 Founded 1994 ⭐ Expert Ranking #2 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500 ✅ Recommended For Biggest Hollywood Gold Cup Betting Offer in California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

When it comes to betting on the Hollywood Gold Cup online, BetUS has more to offer than most California online casinos and sportsbooks.

For Hollywood Gold Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets.

Not only can players cash in on competitive Hollywood Gold Cup betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Santa Anita Park this week.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Horse Betting Bonus of $2500

CA Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim up to $2,500 in free bets for the Hollywood Gold Cup, click the button below.

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022

🏆 Founded 2003 ⭐ Expert Ranking #3 out of 5 💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000 ✅ Recommended For The Best Hollywood Gold Cup Betting Odds In California 💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple 💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours 📃 License Curacao 📲 Mobile Betting Yes

Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Hollywood Gold Cup online has never been easier.

MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita Park this weekend.

At MyBookie, residents can bet on horse races from the best tracks around the world, making it one of the top California racebooks.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $50

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum California Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000

CA Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Cash in on the MyBookie Hollywood Gold Cup betting offer by clicking the button below.

Hollywood Gold Cup Expert Picks | 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup Predictions

The son of Will Take Charge, There Goes Harvard has two recent wins at Santa Anita Park, one on the main track and one on grass. Last summer, There Goes Harvard finished second at the Ellis Park Derby. In 11 months, he only placed outside of the top three once.

While he raced two weeks ago, There Goes Harvard has a good chance to finish in the top three again.

Take There Goes Harvard to place at Santa Anita Park.

Click on the button below to place your free California sports betting offers on the Hollywood Gold Cup from BetOnline.