How to Bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 | New York Horse Racing Sites

While New York horse racing is legal, horse bettors can find better value at the best online sportsbooks.
The Memorial Day race card is set at Santa Anita Park with the Hollywood Gold Cup racing off at 5:47 pm ET. In a Grade 1 race at 1 ¼ mile, the field features Royal Ship, Stiletto Boy, Defunded, There Goes Harvard, and Spielberg.
How to Bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 in New York
While New York sports betting is legal, horse racing betting fans can find better value at the top online sportsbooks.
Below, we'll go over how to bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 in New York.
The Best New York Horse Racing Betting Sites for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022
The best New York sportsbooks are offering free bets and horse racing betting offers for the Hollywood Gold Cup.
New York Horse Racing Betting Guide — Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 Date, Post Time, and Purse New York
- 🏇Horse Racing Event: Hollywood Gold Cup 2022
- 📅 Hollywood Gold Cup Date: Saturday, May 30, 2022
- 🕙 Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 Post Time: 5:47 pm ET
- 🏟 Where is the Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes: Santa Anita Park | Arcadia, California
- 💰 Hollywood Gold Cup Purse: $400,000
- 🕙 Who Won the Hollywood Gold Cup 2021: Country Grammer
- 🎲 Hollywood Gold Cup Odds: Royal Ship +120 | Stiletto Boy +140 | Defunded +300
Hollywood Gold Cup Odds | Hollywood Gold Cup 2022 Odds
The son of the 2011 Preakness Stakes winner Shackleford, Stiletto Boy looks to add a Grade 1 Victory to his resume on Memorial Day. The Ed Moger Jr-trained horse enters Santa Anita Park with +140 odds to win the Hollywood Golf Cup.
While Richard Mandella-trained Royal Ship is the morning line favorite at +120 odds to win today. The rest of the field rounds out with Defunded at +300, There Goes Harvard at +800, and Spielberg at +2000 odds.
Check out the table below for the best Hollywood Gold Cup odds from BetOnline, one of the best horse racing betting sites in New York.
|Hollywood Gold Cup Horses
|2022 Hollywood Gold Cup Odds
|Play
|Royal Ship
|+120
|Stiletto Boy
|+140
|Defunded
|+300
|There Goes Harvard
|+800
|Spielberg
|+2000
The Best New York Horse Racing Betting Sites for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022
Not everyone will be able to make it to Santa Anita Park this week but horse racing fans can still bet on the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup with the best online sportsbooks.
The best New York sportsbooks are giving away free bets and horse racing betting offers for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022.
Read on to learn more about the best New York sports betting sites and the Hollywood Gold Cup betting offers available for the horse races at Santa Anita this week.
1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + $25 Free Bet for Hollywood Gold Cup 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2004
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#1 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|Free Hollywood Gold Cup Bets in New York
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Panama
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Whether you’re looking for free bets or the best Hollywood Gold Cup odds, BetOnline has everything that horse racing bettors want in an online racebook.
At BetOnline, new users can deposit and receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus a free horse racing bet worth $25. That means New York horse racing fans can cash in the best horse racing odds and back their favorite Hollywood Gold Cup horses for free at Santa Anita Park.
Bettors can also receive up to 9% cashback in horse racing betting rebates on their Hollywood Gold Cup bets.
BetOnline Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $55
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum New York Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000
- Free Bets expire in 30 days
2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for the Hollywood Gold Cup in 2022
|🏆 Founded
|1994
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#2 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
|✅ Recommended For
|Biggest Hollywood Gold Cup Betting Offer in New York
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
When it comes to betting on the Hollywood Gold Cup online, BetUS has more to offer than most New York online casinos and sportsbooks.
For Hollywood Gold Cup 2022, BetUS is giving away up to $2,500 in free horse racing bets.
Not only can players cash in on competitive Hollywood Gold Cup betting odds but they can also bet on other races at Santa Anita Park this week.
BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $100
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum New York Horse Betting Bonus of $2500
- NY Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on Hollywood Gold Cup 2022
|🏆 Founded
|2003
|⭐ Expert Ranking
|#3 out of 5
|💰 Welcome Bonus Offer
|50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
|✅ Recommended For
|The Best Hollywood Gold Cup Betting Odds In New York
|💳 Payment Methods
|Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
|💸 Payout Time
|Within 48 Hours
|📃 License
|Curacao
|📲 Mobile Betting
|Yes
Thanks to MyBookie, betting on the Hollywood Gold Cup online has never been easier.
MyBookie is offering $1,000 in free bets for the 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup at Santa Anita Park this weekend.
At MyBookie, residents can bet on horse races from the best tracks around the world, making it one of the top New York racebooks.
MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions
- Minimum Deposit of $50
- 10x Rollover Requirement
- Maximum New York Horse Racing Betting Bonus of $1,000
- NY Racebook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Hollywood Gold Cup Expert Picks | 2022 Hollywood Gold Cup Predictions
There Goes Harvard will try to win his first Grade 1 race at Santa Anita Park on Monday. He is one of the hottest horses in the field with three wins under his belt since April 17. He won two races at Santa Anita, one on the main track and one on grass.
In his last ten runs, There Goes Harvard only missed the top three in one race. Since the Ellis Park Derby, he’s won three races in a row going undefeated this season.
Take There Goes Harvard to win at Santa Anita Park.
