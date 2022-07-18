Betting Guides

How to Bet on the 2022 Home Run Derby | Canada Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
How to Bet on the 2022 Home Run Derby at the top Canada Sports Betting Sites

The 2022 Home Run Derby will be live from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Monday night at 8pm ET. In this article, we’ll examine how to bet on the 2022 Home Run Derby in Canada and claim free bets from the top sports betting sites.

New York Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso has a chance to make MLB history at the 2022 Home Run Derby on Monday night. The back-to-back champion is trying to become the first MLB player to win the Home Run Derby three consecutive times.

Heading into Monday, Alonso is the odds-on favorite to win the event at +200 odds. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber (+330), Juan Soto (+600), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (+625) are among the top contenders to dethrone the Mets’ slugger in 2022.

Read on to learn what the top Canadian sports betting sites have to offer for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

The Best Canada Sports Betting Sites for Home Run Derby 2022

The best Canada sportsbooks offer free bets and baseball betting offers for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Check out the best Home Run Derby betting offers available in Canada below.

$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
100% Welcome Bonus, Up To $2,500
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$1,000 Sportsbook Promo Code Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Accepts Players From All US States. 18+. T+C Apply. 		Claim Offer

How to Bet on Home Run Derby 2022 in Canada

While Canada sports betting is legal, MLB fans have access to better odds and betting offers for the 2022 Home Run Derby at the best online sportsbooks.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on the 2022 Home Run Derby in Canada.

  1. Click here to claim your baseball betting offers for MLB Home Run Derby 2022
  2. Sign up and make a qualifying deposit at BetOnline
  3. Claim up to $1,000, plus two free bets for the 2022 Home Run Derby
  4. Place your free bets on MLB Home Run Derby 2022 at BetOnline

How to Watch Home Run Derby 2022 in Canada

  • MLB All-Star Weekend: Home Run Derby 2022
  • 📅 Home Run Derby 2022 Date: Monday, July 18, 2022
  • 🏆 Home Run Derby 2021 Winner: Pete Alonso
  • 🕙 Start Time: 8:00 pm ET
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 🏟Stadium: Dodgers Stadium | Los Angeles, California
  • 🎲 Home Run Derby Odds: Pete Alonso +200 | Kyle Schwarber +350 | Ronald Acuna Jr. +600

MLB Home Run Derby 2022 Odds | Odds to Win MLB Home Run Derby 2022

Dodger Stadium will host the 2022 MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

This year, the contestants will range from a 21-year-old rookie to a 42-year-old legend.

St. Louis Cardinals’ legend Albert Pujols received an honorary invite to the 2022 Home Run Derby despite hitting just six home runs this year. The 42-year-old has hit 685 career home runs, the most by any active player and the fifth-most all-time.

Meanwhile, Seattle Mariners’ rookie Julio Rodriguez will be the youngest participant at age 21. Rodriguez has set the MLB on fire since joining the big leagues, clubbing 16 home runs in his first 91 career games.

Meanwhile, there’s a chance that Mets’ slugger Pete Alonso will be making history on Monday.

According to the best offshore betting sites, Alonso will enter Dodger Stadium as the clear Home Run Derby betting favorite with +200 odds. In the midst of one of his best all-around seasons, the Mets’ slugger is hitting a career-high .268 with 23 home runs heading into the MLB All-Star Break. He won the last two Derbys in 2019 and 2021.

Another raw-power slugger, Kyle Schwarber is near the top of the Home Run Derby odds list at +350 odds.

Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr, Corey Seager, and Jose Ramirez are among the other players taking the field for the Derby at Dodger Stadium.

Check out the Home Run Derby 2022 odds for every contestant below.

Home Run Derby Contestants Home Run Derby Odds Play
Pete Alonso +200 BetOnline logo
Kyle Schwarber +350 BetOnline logo
Ronald Acuna Jr. +600 BetOnline logo
Juan Soto +625 BetOnline logo
Julio Rodriguez +900 BetOnline logo
Corey Seager +1000 BetOnline logo
Jose Ramirez +1200 BetOnline logo
Albert Pujols +1800 BetOnline logo

Odds to Make the Home Run Derby Finals

While Alonso is the odds-on favorite to win the event, bettors can also bet on the back-to-back Home Run Derby champion to make it to the finals.

BetOnline is offering -110 odds for Alonso to make it to the final round at Dodger Stadium. Meanwhile, Kyle Schwarber (+125), Juan Soto (+225), and Ronald Acuna Jr. (+250) have the next-best Home Run Derby odds.

Check out the odds to make the finals for every contestant in the 2022 Home Run Derby below.

Home Run Derby Contestants Odds to Make the Finals Play
Pete Alonso -110 BetOnline logo
Kyle Schwarber +125 BetOnline logo
Ronald Acuna Jr. +225 BetOnline logo
Juan Soto +250 BetOnline logo
Julio Rodriguez +350 BetOnline logo
Corey Seager +425 BetOnline logo
Jose Ramirez +500 BetOnline logo
Albert Pujols +800 BetOnline logo

2022 Home Run Derby Props: 1st Round Matchups

Next, we will highlight some of the first round matchups available for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Below, you’ll find some of the 2022 Home Run Derby props at BetOnline, one of the best MLB betting sites.

Pete Alonso vs Ronald Acuna Jr.

Home Run Derby Odds Play
Pete Alonso -180 BetOnline logo
Ronald Acuna Jr. +150 BetOnline logo

Kyle Schwarber vs Albert Pujols

Home Run Derby Odds Play
Kyle Schwarber -340 BetOnline logo
Albert Pujols +270 BetOnline logo

Julio Rodriguez vs Corey Seager

Home Run Derby Odds Play
Julio Rodriguez -150 BetOnline logo
Corey Seager +125 BetOnline logo

Juan Soto vs Jose Ramirez

Home Run Derby Odds Play
Juan Soto -180 BetOnline logo
Jose Ramirez +150 BetOnline logo

The Best MLB Betting Sites for Home Run Derby 2022 in Canada

The top Canada sportsbooks are giving away free bets and bonus cash for the 2022 Home Run Derby. With up to $5,750 in free bets available for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game, baseball fans in Canada can bet on the 2022 Home Run Derby for free.

Scroll down to learn more about the best Canada sports betting sites and what they have to offer for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

1. BetOnline— $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets on Home Run Derby 2022

Learn how to bet on MLB Home Run Derby 2022 at one of the top Canada sports betting sites, BetOnline. Get free bets and MLB betting offers for the home run derby

🏆 Founded 2004
Expert Ranking #1 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For Free MLB Home Run Derby Bets in Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, MoneyGram, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Panama
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

With free MLB bets and $1,000 in free Canada betting offers, baseball fans can boost their bankroll ahead of the action-filled MLB All Star Weekend at BetOnline. Baseball fans that sign up today will receive three free MLB bets, including a props bet, a free in-play wager, and a matched free mobile bet for the 2022 Home Run Derby.

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Free Bets expire in 30 days

Click the button to claim your free MLB bets and Canada betting offers at BetOnline.

Get Free MLB Bets at BetOnline

 

2. BetUS – $2,500 in Free Bets for MLB Home Run Derby 2022

Get Canada sports betting offers and free bets for MLB t BetUS. Learn how to bet on MLB Home Run Derby 2022 at top Canada sportsbooks like BetUS

🏆 Founded 1994
Expert Ranking #2 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $2,500
Recommended For Biggest MLB Betting Offer in Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bank Transfer
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MLB fans looking to cash in big Canada sports betting offers should sign up to BetUS. With $2,500 in free MLB bets, baseball fans can bet on Home Run Derby 2022 tonight without breaking the bank.

BetUS Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $100
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $2500
  • CAN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

To claim your free MLB betting offers for tonight’s home run derby at BetUS, click on the button below.

Claim Your BetUS Bonus

 

3. MyBookie – $1,000 Bonus to Bet on MLB Home Run Derby 2022

Get the best MLB betting odds, Canada sports betting offers and free bets at MyBookie, one of the top MLB betting sites in CAN

🏆 Founded 2003
Expert Ranking #3 out of 5
💰 Welcome Bonus Offer 50% Deposit Bonus, Up To $1,000
Recommended For The Best MLB Betting Odds In Canada
💳 Payment Methods Visa, Mastercard, Person2Person, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple
💸 Payout Time Within 48 Hours
📃 License Curacao
📲 Mobile Betting Yes

MLB fans can get their hands on the best Home Run Derby betting odds at MyBookie. One of the leading Canada online gambling sites, MyBookie offers reduced juice on all MLB betting lines. In addition, new members receive up to $1,000 in free Canada sports betting offers for the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

MyBookie Promo Code Terms and Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $50
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Canada Sports Betting Bonus of $1,000
  • CAN Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Claim your free MLB bets below from MyBookie, one of the top Canada betting apps.

Join MyBookie Now

 

Home Run Derby 2022 Picks and Predictions

No one is hitting the baseball farther than Ronald Acuna Jr. this season. The Atlanta Braves’ slugger leads the majors this season with the longest average home run distance at 437 feet. Acuna has managed to hit one of the 10 furthest balls this season at 464 feet. Statistically he’s always been at the top of the leaderboard for longest home run. Last season, Acuna launched a ball 481 feet.

There are only a few MLB players capable of hitting 500-foot home runs and Acuna is one of them. While he will be tasked with dethroning Alonso in the first round, it might be best to get to the former champion before heats up.

Acuna Jr. has only hit eight home runs this year as he makes his way back from injury but the former NL MVP candidate flashed his power in 2019 by hitting 41 home runs in his only full MLB campaign.

If Acuna can get past Alonso, he will have as good a chance as anyone to win the 2022 Home Derby.

Take Ronald Acuna to win the 2022 Home Run Derby.

Click on the button below to place your free MLB bets at BetOnline, one the best Canada sports betting sites.

Get Free Home Run Derby Bets at BetOnline
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

