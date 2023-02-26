Best Canada Sports Betting Sites For Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

BetOnline — $1,000 Welcome Bonus

Bodog— $400 Sports Betting Bonus

BetUS — $2,500 in Free Bets

MyBookie — $1,000 Sportsbook Bonus

XBet — $500 in Sports Betting Offer

How To Bet On Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury in Canada

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2,000 Receive your free bet, up to $1,000

How To Watch Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

🥊 PPV Fight: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 📅 Date: Saturday, February 26, 2023

Saturday, February 26, 2023 🕙 Time: 2:00 pm ET

2:00 pm ET 🏟 Location: Diriyah Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Diriyah Arena | Riyadh, Saudi Arabia 📺 TV Channel: PPV

PPV 🏆 Main Event: Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury 📊 Stats: Jake Paul 6-0, (4 KOs) | Fury 8-0 (4 KOs)

Jake Paul 6-0, (4 KOs) | Fury 8-0 (4 KOs) 🎲 Odds: Paul (-165) | Fury (+145)

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Fight Card

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury (Main Event)

Ilunga Makabu vs Badou Jack (Co-Main Event)

Ziyah Almaayouf vs Ronald Martinez

Muhsin Cason vs Taryel Jafrov

Bader Samreen vs Viorel Simion

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Odds

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury will be live from Diriyah Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night.

The long-awaited bout highlights one of the first big boxing PPVs of the year.

The ‘Problem Child’ will be putting more than just his undefeated boxing records on the line on Saturday. If Paul wins the fight, he will also be in line to become a world-ranked boxer by the World Boxing Council, according to WBC President Maurico Sulaiman

Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) will come into the fight as a slight betting favorite in the ring against Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), who is the more experienced boxer.

The YouTube star owns -165 odds to win the fight while Fury will enter with +145 moneyline odds. The top boxing betting sites have set the total rounds for the fight at 6.5, indicating that the bout won’t go to a decision.

Check out the complete boxing odds for Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury below.

Moneyline Odds Play Jake Paul -165 Tommy Fury +145

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Total Rounds

Total Rounds Odds Play Under 6.5 -110 Over 6.5 -110

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury Predictions and Picks

Paul has been looking to legitimize his boxing career and appears to have the opportunity to do just that this weekend.

The social media star has brought newfound attention to boxing with his meteoric rise but he’s yet to beat a legitimate fighter.

While Fury barely qualifies as such, beating the younger brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury is sure to make some headlines.

Paul has delivered knockouts in four of his first six professional fights and should be in a good position to continue that streak this weekend. Fury will be Paul’s toughest opponent yet, but with the total set at just 6.5 rounds, the top sportsbooks aren’t expecting this fight to go to the judges.

Take Paul to win by way of knockout against Fury on Saturday night.

Best Bet for Jaul Paul vs Tommy Fury: