How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Beat Jacksonville Jaguars In MO | Sports Gambling Missouri

We can show you how to bet on Kansas City Chiefs to beat Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri, as the two NFL sides lock horns for a huge Divisional Round match on Saturday. It’s super-easy and all you need to do is sign-up with the best Sports gambling Missouri betting sites that are listed below.

This weekend’s NFL Divisional Round sees four monster matches for sports gambling Missouri fans to get stuck into – including the Super Bowl LVII favorites the Kansas City Chiefs entertaining the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Did you know? Kansas have beaten Jacksonville in their last 6 matchups, so why not bet on the Chiefs to beat the Jaguars in Missouri again this weekend and celebrate them making it seven in-a-row.

There are many options for anyone wanting to bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Divisional Round match in Missouri – including with some of the best Offshore Sportsbooks listed below.

Our advice, if wanting to bet on the Chiefs to win in Missouri with offshore sportsbooks, is to sign-up with BetOnline – who are leading pick for Kansas and Missouri residents.

How To Bet on Kansas City Chiefs To Beat Jacksonville Jaguars In Missouri



The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have to take to the field at last weekend’s Wild Card fixtures as they were the top seeded sides.

However, they are back in the shake-up this weekend as NFL lovers lock themselves in for the Divisional Round matches that sees just eight teams remaining in the quest to reach Super Bowl LVII.

So, despite the Missouri sports betting market yet to open up, there is great news for NFL bettors as they don’t have to drive out of state to bet on their side the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday.

Instead, you can bet on the Chiefs to beat the Jaguars in Missouri using the top NFL offshore betting sites listed on this page.

In just four easy steps, new customers can create an account and receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash, plus get two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round matches.

While, if signing-up all three of the featured Missouri Offshore Sportsbooks below, you can bank a total of $2,750 in Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri.

Click here to sign up for BetOnline Complete the joining process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Begin betting on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Missouri Sports Gambling Sites To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Win vs Jacksonville Jaguars



NFL Related Content