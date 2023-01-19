NFL picks

How To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Beat Jacksonville Jaguars In MO | Sports Gambling Missouri

Author image
Andy Newton
Twitter
3 min read
San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

We can show you how to bet on Kansas City Chiefs to beat Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri, as the two NFL sides lock horns for a huge Divisional Round match on Saturday. It’s super-easy and all you need to do is sign-up with the best Sports gambling Missouri betting sites that are listed below.

This weekend’s NFL Divisional Round sees four monster matches for sports gambling Missouri fans to get stuck into – including the Super Bowl LVII favorites the Kansas City Chiefs entertaining the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday.

Did you know? Kansas have beaten Jacksonville in their last 6 matchups, so why not bet on the Chiefs to beat the Jaguars in Missouri again this weekend and celebrate them making it seven in-a-row.

There are many options for anyone wanting to bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Divisional Round match in Missouri – including with some of the best Offshore Sportsbooks listed below.

Our advice, if wanting to bet on the Chiefs to win in Missouri with offshore sportsbooks, is to sign-up with BetOnline – who are leading pick for Kansas and Missouri residents.

How To Bet on Kansas City Chiefs To Beat Jacksonville Jaguars In Missouri

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs didn’t have to take to the field at last weekend’s Wild Card fixtures as they were the top seeded sides.

However, they are back in the shake-up this weekend as NFL lovers lock themselves in for the Divisional Round matches that sees just eight teams remaining in the quest to reach Super Bowl LVII.

So, despite the Missouri sports betting market yet to open up, there is great news for NFL bettors as they don’t have to drive out of state to bet on their side the Kansas City Chiefs beating the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday.

Instead, you can bet on the Chiefs to beat the Jaguars in Missouri using the top NFL offshore betting sites listed on this page.

In just four easy steps, new customers can create an account and receive up to $1,000 in free bonus cash, plus get two free bets to use for this weekend’s NFL Divisional Round matches.

While, if signing-up all three of the featured Missouri Offshore Sportsbooks below, you can bank a total of $2,750 in Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars free bets.

See our step-by-step guide on how to bet on Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri.

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Complete the joining process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Begin betting on the Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars in Missouri

NOTE: The minimum deposit to claim the 50% deposit bonus is $55. If you deposit $2000 then you will receive the maximum $1000 free bet.

Best Missouri Sports Gambling Sites To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs To Win vs Jacksonville Jaguars

$1000 Welcome Bonus
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
Available In ALL US States, 18+, T&Cs Apply 		Claim Offer

NFL Related Content

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on TheSportsDaily, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on US horse racing, NFL and soccer, plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Andy Newton

Twitter
Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook, plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on TheSportsDaily, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on US horse racing, NFL and soccer, plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, including Basketball for the Basketball Insiders site or NFL for TheSportDaily, he will find a betting avenue.
View All Posts By Andy Newton

Related To NFL picks

NFL picks
How To Bet On The NFL Playoffs in CA | California Sports Betting Sites

NFL Wild Card Weekend Head-to-Head Records | Money Line Betting, Schedule & H2H Stats

Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 15 2023
NFL picks
nfl players
Who Were The Last NFL Wild Card Team To Win The Super Bowl?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Jan 14 2023
NFL picks
Joe Burrow Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Joe Burrow Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 14 2023
NFL picks
Tom Brady Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Tom Brady Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 14 2023
NFL picks
Dak Prescott Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Dak Prescott Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 14 2023
NFL picks
Josh Allen Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Josh Allen Player Props | Best NFL Wild Card Player Prop Bets
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 14 2023
NFL picks
New Orleans Saints Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors
Best NFL Betting Sites For Today With $6000 In Free Bets For Saints vs Buccaneers
Author image Andy Newton  •  Dec 5 2022
More News
Arrow to top