The undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will head to Waco, Texas for a Big 12 battle versus the No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns. In just four easy steps, Texas residents can receive $1,000 in bonus cash, plus three free bets for the Kansas vs Texas game:

How To Bet On Kansas vs Texas in KS

Click here to claim your betting offer for Kansas vs Texas Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 3 free bets Place your free bets on Kansas vs Texas at BetOnline

Kansas vs Texas Odds

The No. 3-ranked Texas Longhorns will host the up-and-coming Kansas Jayhawks at Darrell K Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin on Saturday.

The Longhorns put the college football world on notice with an impressive early-season win versus Alabama and Texas is fresh off of a dominant 38-6 win over rival Baylor.

Not typically known as a football school, the Jayhawks have undergone a complete transformation under head coach Lance Leipold. In fact, Kansas has started 4-0 for the second season in a row, marking the first time that the program has won its first four games in back-to-back years since 1915.

Despite being a heavy underdog, Kansas has given Texas trouble over the years. In 2016, the Jayhawks beat Texas for the first time since 1938. Then, the Jayhawks upset the Longhorns in Austin for the first time ever with a 57-56 OT win in 2021.

This year, Kansas enters Austin as 16-point underdogs on the road in Texas. The Longhorns will be heavy favorites to win the game at -725 odds while the Jayhawks are priced competitively at +545.

Check out the complete Kansas vs Texas odds from BetOnline.

The Best Online Sports Betting Sites For Kansas vs Texas

BetOnline — $1,000 sports betting offer, plus 3 free bets Bovada — $750 deposit bonus & more prop bets than any sportsbook BetUS — 125% welcome bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets EveryGame — $200 sportsbook offer & college football parlay bonus

1. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 3 Free Bets

One of the most trusted online sportsbooks, BetOnline gives college football fans more ways to win than any other betting app.

For Week 5 of the college football season, BetOnline is offering new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus three free bets. Upon signing up, members will receive a free live bet and player props bet worth $25 each, along with a free mobile bet worth $50.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $1,000

Free Bets Expire in 30 days

2. Bovada — $750 Deposit Bonus & More Props Than Any Other Sportsbook

Bovada offers competitive college football odds and more prop bets than any other sportsbook.

The offshore sportsbook is one of the few oddsmakers that accept custom bets, allowing fans to request odds on just about anything that can occur during the course of a game. Bovada also has college football specials that fans won’t find anywhere else.

New members can sign up to receive $750 in free bets on their first deposit for Week 5 of the college football season.

Terms & Conditions

Bonus Can Only Be Redeemed On Your First Deposit

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $750

5x Rollover Requirement For Sports Betting

If A Withdrawal Is Made Before The Terms And Conditions Are Met, All Bonus Funds And Money Earned Will Be Forfeited

3. BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 In Free Bets

College football fans looking to start their bankroll should open an account at BetUS, which has one of the best sports betting offers.

New members can claim a 125% deposit bonus worth up to $3,125 in free bets. The bonus includes $2,500 in free bets at the BetUS sportsbook, along with $625 in bonus cash to play at the online casino.

BetUS College Football Betting Offer Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of $100

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $2,500

Sportsbook Bonus Awarded in Free Bets

Maximum Casino Bonus of $625

4. Everygame – $200 Sportsbook Bonus On Your First Deposit

One of the best sports betting sites, EveryGame is offering college football fans $200 in free bets this weekend. Not only can new users take advantage of a welcome bonus but EveryGame offers competitive odds and props for every game on the road to the College Football Playoff.

The online sportsbook also offers an exclusive accumulator bonus for all NCAAF parlays, allowing fans to win big and cash in on their college football knowledge.

Terms & Conditions

100% Deposit Bonus of Up To $200

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $200

Bonus Code Must Be Redeemed Immediately After The Deposit & Before Any Wagers Have Been Placed

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

Kansas vs Texas Betting Trends

Here are some key college football betting trends to keep an eye on before placing a bet on the Kansas vs Texas game on Saturday.

Texas Longhorns

Texas is 2-2 against the spread this college football season (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

Texas is 4-0 when betting on the Moneyline (+5.35 Units / 3% ROI)

Texas is 1-3 when betting the Over (-2.3 Units / -52.27% ROI)

Texas is 3-1 when betting the Under (+1.9 Units / 43.18% ROI)

Kansas Jayhawks

Kansas is 2-2 against the spread this college football season (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

Kansas is 3-0 when betting on the Moneyline (+3 Units / 5.98% ROI)

Kansas is 2-2 when betting the Over (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

Kansas is 2-2 when betting the Under (-0.2 Units / -4.55% ROI)

Kansas vs Texas Prediction & Picks

Kansas is 4-0 and head coach Lance Leipold has one of his most talented rosters ever but is up against a Texas team that entered the season as a potential national championship contender.

Quinn Ewers has been excellent under center for the Longhorns, throwing for nine touchdowns and no interceptions through four games to go along with three rushing TDs on the ground.

However, it’s the Longhorns defense that is turning heads so far this year. Texas ranks 18th in the country with 13 sacks and the Longhorns have limited opponents to just 298.5 yards of total offense per game, tied for 24th in the nation.

Kansas will also be dealing with some distractions in the locker room this week, as Leipold reportedly emerged as one of the top candidates for the vacant Michigan State coaching job.

Take Texas to cover the spread with ease at home in this Big 12 battle between a pair of undefeated teams on Saturday afternoon.