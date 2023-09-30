The Florida Gators will head to Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday afternoon for an SEC battle versus the Kentucky Wildcats. Find out how to bet on Kentucky vs Florida and claim free bets for one of the biggest games on the Gators’ schedule.

Week 5 of the 2023 college football season kicks off with an SEC rivalry game, as the No. 22-ranked Florida Gators will travel to Lexington for a battle versus the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats.

Currently, the Florida sports betting market has been paused but that could soon change. According to the latest legal filing, sports betting could return to the Sunshine State in the near future after the Department of the Interior decided that the delay was unnecessary.

However, football fans who want to bet on the Florida Gators don’t have to wait for the legal battle to sort itself out in court before placing bets online. The top offshore sportsbooks offer bigger bonuses and better odds for college football games, including Florida at Kentucky.

With one of the biggest games of the season set to kick off this weekend, the top offshore betting sites are giving away free bets and bonus cash to residents from all U.S. states.

Read on to learn how to bet on Florida vs Kentucky and claim up to $1,000 in free bonus cash for this week’s SEC rivalry game.

Kentucky vs Florida Odds

Kentucky is tied with Georgia atop the SEC East standings after starting the season with a 4-0 record, including a 1-0 mark in conference play.

Meanwhile, Florida catapulted itself into the Top-25 AP Poll with a win over Tennessee two weeks ago. At 3-1 and 1-0 in SEC play, the Gators are looking to further solidify themselves as serious contenders for the College Football Playoff despite an early-season road loss to No. 10 Utah.

Florida enters Kroger Field as a slight one-point underdog at -105 odds. Meanwhile, the Wildcats are priced at -115 as they face their toughest test of the season.

Check out the complete Kentucky vs Florida odds from BetOnline.

Kentucky vs Florida Betting Trends

Here are some key college football betting trends to keep an eye on before placing a bet on the Kentucky vs Florida game.

Kentucky Wildcats

Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread this college football season (+1.9 Units / 43.18% ROI)

Kentucky has hit the Game Total Under in 11 of their last 13 games (+8.80 Units / 62% ROI)

Kentucky has hit the 1H Game Total Under in 7 of their last 9 games at home (+4.75 Units / 47% ROI)

Kentucky has only hit the Moneyline in 4 of their last 8 games at home (-8.40 Units / -11% ROI)

Florida Gators

Florida is 1-3 against the spread this college football season (-2.3 Units / -52.27% ROI)

Florida has hit the Team Total Over in their last 4 games (+4.00 Units / 86% ROI)

Florida has hit the 1Q Moneyline in 6 of their last 11 games (+2.00 Units / 9% ROI)

Florida has only hit the Moneyline in 1 of their last 6 away games (-8.65 Units / -81% ROI)

Kentucky vs Florida Prediction & Picks

Florida enters Saturday’s matchup as one-point underdogs on the road in Lexington and for good reason.

The Gators’ defense will be chomping at the bit this week against a quarterback who has thrown at least one interception in every game this season. Kentucky’s Devin Leary is a talented signal-caller but he’s been prone to mistakes while learning a new offense.

On the other hand, Gators’ quarterback Graham Mertz has not thrown an interception since the loss to Utah and he’s benefitted from a more balanced attack on offense. Through four games, Florida comes in averaging 412.5 yards of total offense per game, including 164.8 yards per game on the ground, which ranks 56th in the nation.

Bet on Florida to win on the moneyline at Kruger Stadium versus Devin Leary and the undefeated Wildcats.