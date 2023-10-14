Two of the biggest YouTubers and celebrity boxers will step into the ring on Saturday night. KSI vs Tommy Fury will headline a fight card that also features a bout between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Paul is favored to beat Danis but KSI will enter his cruiserweight fight as a heavy underdog against the undefeated Fury.

Sports betting in Germany is legal and boxing fans have plenty of options when it comes to betting on the fights. The best online sportsbook are giving away up to €10,000 for the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight card on Saturday. Simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and place your bets on KSI vs Tommy Fury for free.

Find out how to bet on KSI vs Fury in Germany and get up to €10,000 in free bets below.

How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in Germany

Click here to claim your betting offer for KSI vs Tommy Fury Sign up to LuckyBlock using accurate account details Receive up to €10,000 in bonus cash, plus 50 free spins Place your free bets on KSI vs Fury in Germany

The Best Germany Sports Betting Offers For KSI vs Tommy Fury

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

The Best Online Sports Betting Sites For KSI vs Tommy Fury

Lucky Block — €10,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 50 Free Spins Mega Dice — 200% Welcome Bonus, Up To 1 BTC BetOnline — €1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets

1. Lucky Block — €10,000 Sports Betting Bonus for KSI vs Tommy Fury

With great betting odds and huge bonuses, Lucky Block has quickly established itself as one of the top sportsbooks in the industry.

New members can sign up to Lucky Block and claim a 200% welcome bonus offer worth up to €10,000 in free bets for the KSI vs Fury fight.

Not only can bettors claim free bets for Saturday’s fights, but they can also find better odds at Lucky Block than any other sportsbook. While other sportsbooks have KSI priced at +360 ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury, Lucky Block is offering the YouTube star at +390.

Terms & Conditions

Bonus Can Only Be Redeemed On Your First Deposit

Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of €10,000

Wagering Requirement Must Be Satisfied Within 14 Days

Every Time You Wager 6x Your Initial Deposit, 10% Of The Bonus Is Released

2. Mega Dice – 200% Welcome Bonus, Up To 1 BTC for KSI vs Fury

When it comes to crypto betting online, Mega Dice stand out from the competition. The Mega Dice sportsbook and online casino offers excellent betting odds, a wide range of prop bets, and promotions for both new and existing users. New members can sign up and receive a welcome bonus offer worth up to 1 btc in free bets.

The online sportsbook also offers a wide range of boxing props, allowing fans to win big and cash in on their knowledge in the ring.

Terms & Conditions

200% Deposit Bonus of Up To 1 BTC

Minimum Deposit of €20

Offer Is Only Valid On First Deposit After Signing Up

3. BetOnline — €1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

One of the most trusted online sportsbooks, BetOnline gives boxing fans more ways to win than any other betting app.

For the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight, BetOnline is offering new users a chance to claim up to €1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets.

Upon signing up, members will also receive a free live bet and player props bet worth €50 each.

Terms & Conditions

Minimum Deposit of €55

10x Rollover Requirement

Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of €1,000

Free Bets Expire in 30 days

KSI vs Tommy Fury: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

KSI Tommy Fury Nickname The Nightmare TNT Division Cruiserweight Cruiserweight Age 30 24 Height 6’0″ 6’0″ Weight 181 lbs 183 lbs Record 4-0-0-1 (3 KOs) 9-0-0 (4 KOs)

KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: KSI (+390)

Total Rounds: Over 4.5 (-170)

Prop Bet: KSI by KO (+500)

There’s little to no value in taking Fury to win on Saturday night. Instead, KSI will provide major value in a potential upset bid.

At +390 odds on Lucky Block, KSI will give boxing fans a chance to cash in big time if he can pull off the potential upset.

KSI is battle-tested and has fought against some difficult opponents, including Logan Paul and professional boxer Joe Fournier. However, his last victory over Fournier was overturned due to an accidental elbow strike. With KSI still trying to prove himself in the ring for a potential shot at former rival Jake Paul, this should make for an entertaining fight.

It seems like Fury may be underestimating KSI heading into the fight. Fury predicted a quick fight against KSI but he was forced to go all eight rounds in his split decision win versus Jake Paul. On the other hand, the sportsbooks are predicting a much closer fight with total rounds for the bout set at 4.5 rounds with the over favored at -170 odds.

That looks like the best bet here.

Take the over 4.5 rounds (-170) in the KSI vs Fury fight on Saturday night.