Betting Guides

How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in Spain

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in Spain

KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday.

While Paul is favored to beat Danis, KSI will enter the ring as a heavy underdog to pull off the upset against Fury.

Sports betting in Spain is legal, which means that fans can place bets with some of the top online sportsbooks. With KSI set to fight Tommy Fury in the main event at AO Arena on Saturday night, the best online sportsbooks are giving away up to €10,000 in bonuses for the KSI-Tommy Fury fight.

Find out how to bet on KSI vs Fury in Spain and claim up to €10,000 in free bets for one of the biggest fights of the year.

How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in Spain

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for KSI vs Tommy Fury
  2. Sign up to LuckyBlock using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to €10,000 in bonus cash, plus 50 free spins
  4. Place your free bets on KSI vs Fury in Spain

The Best Spain Sports Betting Offers For KSI vs Tommy Fury

$10,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 50 Free Spins
T+C apply. 18+
Join Now
200% Welcome Bonus, Up To 1 BTC
T+C Apply. 18+
Join Now
$1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets
T+C Apply. 18+.
Join Now

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

The Best Online Sports Betting Sites For KSI vs Tommy Fury

  1. Lucky Block — €10,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 50 Free Spins
  2. Mega Dice — 200% Welcome Bonus, Up To 1 BTC
  3. BetOnline — €1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets

1. Lucky Block — €10,000 Sports Betting Bonus for KSI vs Tommy Fury

Lucky Block offer great odds and bonuses, making it one of the top online sportsbooks for bettors of all types.

New members can sign up to Lucky Block and claim a 200% welcome bonus offer worth up to €10,000 in free bets for the KSI vs Fury fight.

Not only can bettors claim free bets for Saturday’s fights, but they can also find better odds at Lucky Block than any other sportsbook. While other sportsbooks have KSI priced at +360 ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury, Lucky Block is offering the YouTube star at +390.

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus Can Only Be Redeemed On Your First Deposit
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of €10,000
  • Wagering Requirement Must Be Satisfied Within 14 Days
  • Every Time You Wager 6x Your Initial Deposit, 10% Of The Bonus Is Released
Join Lucky Block Now

2. Mega Dice – 200% Welcome Bonus, Up To 1 BTC for KSI vs Fury

When it comes to crypto betting online, Mega Dice stand out from the competition. The Mega Dice sportsbook and online casino offers excellent betting odds, a wide range of prop bets, and promotions for both new and existing users. New members can sign up and receive a welcome bonus offer worth up to 1 btc in free bets.

The online sportsbook also offers a wide range of boxing props, allowing fans to win big and cash in on their knowledge in the ring.

Terms & Conditions

  • 200% Deposit Bonus of Up To 1 BTC
  • Minimum Deposit of €20
  • Offer Is Only Valid On First Deposit After Signing Up
Join Mega Dice Now

3. BetOnline — €1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

One of the most trusted online sportsbooks, BetOnline gives boxing fans more ways to win than any other betting app.

For the KSI vs Tommy Fury fight, BetOnline is offering new users a chance to claim up to €1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets.

Upon signing up, members will also receive a free live bet and player props bet worth €50 each.

Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of €55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of €1,000
  • Free Bets Expire in 30 days
Join BetOnline Now

KSI vs Tommy Fury: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

KSI Tommy Fury
Nickname The Nightmare TNT
Division Cruiserweight Cruiserweight
Age 30 24
Height 6’0″ 6’0″
Weight 181 lbs 183 lbs
Record 4-0-0-1 (3 KOs) 9-0-0 (4 KOs)

KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

  • Moneyline: KSI (+390)
  • Total Rounds: Over 4.5 (-170)
  • Prop Bet: KSI by KO (+500)

Tommy Fury is fresh off of his victory over Jake Paul and will look to remain undefeated in the ring against KSI.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has put together an impressive list of opponents that includes Jake Paul and Joe Fournier. While his last victory over Fournier was overturned due to an accidental elbow strike, KSI has proven that he has what it takes to contend against Fury.

At +390 odds on Lucky Block, KSI offers plenty of value and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him give Fury a run for his money.

Fury and Jake Paul went eight rounds in a split decision, and while he predicted an early night, the sportsbooks have this being a much closer fight.

Take the over 4.5 rounds (-170) in the KSI vs Fury fight on Saturday night.

Bet on Over 4.5 Rounds (-170)
Topics  
Betting Guides
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
Where To Bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis In The USA

Where To Bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis In The USA

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16min
Betting Guides
Wie Sie auf KSI gegen Tommy Fury in Deutschland wetten können
Wie Sie auf KSI gegen Tommy Fury in Deutschland wetten können
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  29min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Nevada
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Nevada
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Texas
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Florida
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Florida
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  18min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in California
How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in California
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  19min
Betting Guides
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in France
How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in France
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
More News
Arrow to top