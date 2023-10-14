How To Bet On KSI vs Tommy Fury in Spain

KSI vs Tommy Fury and Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday.
While Paul is favored to beat Danis, KSI will enter the ring as a heavy underdog to pull off the upset against Fury.
Sports betting in Spain is legal, which means that fans can place bets with some of the top online sportsbooks. With KSI set to fight Tommy Fury in the main event at AO Arena on Saturday night, the best online sportsbooks are giving away up to €10,000 in bonuses for the KSI-Tommy Fury fight.
Find out how to bet on KSI vs Fury in Spain
KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds
KSI vs Tommy Fury: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats
|KSI
|Tommy Fury
|Nickname
|The Nightmare
|TNT
|Division
|Cruiserweight
|Cruiserweight
|Age
|30
|24
|Height
|6’0″
|6’0″
|Weight
|181 lbs
|183 lbs
|Record
|4-0-0-1 (3 KOs)
|9-0-0 (4 KOs)
KSI vs Tommy Fury Prediction & Picks
Best Bets:
- Moneyline: KSI (+390)
- Total Rounds: Over 4.5 (-170)
- Prop Bet: KSI by KO (+500)
Tommy Fury is fresh off of his victory over Jake Paul and will look to remain undefeated in the ring against KSI.
The YouTuber-turned-boxer has put together an impressive list of opponents that includes Jake Paul and Joe Fournier. While his last victory over Fournier was overturned due to an accidental elbow strike, KSI has proven that he has what it takes to contend against Fury.
At +390 odds on Lucky Block, KSI offers plenty of value and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him give Fury a run for his money.
Fury and Jake Paul went eight rounds in a split decision, and while he predicted an early night, the sportsbooks have this being a much closer fight.
Take the over 4.5 rounds (-170) in the KSI vs Fury fight on Saturday night.