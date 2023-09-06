NFL News and Rumors

How to Bet On Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada – NV Sports Betting Sites

Lee Astley
If you want to bet on the Las Vegas Raiders this season, then look no further. We have found the best Nevada sports betting sites offering unmissable value.

You can claim hundreds of dollars in free bets just for signing up, plus get access to ongoing bonuses, much more varied markets and the best NFL odds out there.

Best Nevada Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Las Vegas Raiders

  1. BetOnline – Remarkable offer of up to $1000 in free bets
  2. Everygame – Three deposit bonuses for new Nevada bettors
  3. Bovada – Prop betting specialists with a vast range of NFL markets
  4. BetNow – Bonus offers for all budgets and excellent NFL odds too
  5. MyBookie – Excellent all-round sportsbook popular with NFL bettors in Nevada

Latest Nevada Sports Betting Update

With sports betting legalized in state, you have a choice of bookies to place your Las Vegas Raiders wagers.

However, not all bookies offer the same value or betting experience, so it pays to look around.

After considering factors such as registration, welcome offers, range of markets, odds, ongoing bonuses and customer support, we have found that the best Nevada sports betting sites are those on our list.

Because these sites are based offshore, they are able to offer benefits with which the regular bookies simply cannot compete.

Speedy sign up with no KYC checks, open to anyone 18 or over, no betting limits, and anonymous crypto deposits are just a few of the perks.

The main benefits these sites offer, though, are the wide range of markets, many of which you won’t find elsewhere, the highly competitive odds and the exceptional free bet welcome bonuses.

If you want to get more for your money when you bet on Las Vegas Raiders in state, these Nevada sports betting sites should be your first choice.

How To Bet On Las Vegas Raiders In Nevada

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Las Vegas Raiders wagers
Claim $1000 BetOnline Free Bet

Las Vegas Raiders Gambling Options in Nevada with our Recommended Sports Betting Sites

As the new NFL season kicks off, there is always so much anticipation and hope that this year will be your team’s year. And this is no different for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Amid all the speculation, hype, and roster changes, each season is a fresh start, a blank canvas, and you can add to that excitement even more by placing a few well-considered sports wagers on your team.

The Futures market is where you can place season-long bets. For example, will the Las Vegas Raiders be Division or Conference champions, what position will they finish in their Division or could they even go all the way to the Super Bowl?

There are also a huge range of bets you can place on every game throughout the season.

Want to keep it basic? Then you can just bet on the moneyline, which is whether your team will win or not. Or you could bet on the under/over market, deciding on whether the total points scored in the game will be under or over the number given by the bookie.

Spread betting is a little more complicated but still enjoyable. This is where teams are evened out so that the margin of the result is applied rather than just the winner. For example, if the spread is -7, then the favorite has to win by 7 points or more to win the bet.

You may prefer to mix it up and bet on player props or game props. These are based around statistical milestones either in the game or by a specific player.

Game props include things such as will the first score be a touchdown or which quarter will be the highest scoring. While player props are centred around player performances, e.g. how many tackles and assists will one player record, how many touchdowns will a player score or how many rushing yards will a player make.

If you’re feeling like to want to raise the odds even more then you can combine bets and place a same game parlay. This is when you pick two or more elements of the game and multiply the odds.

For example you could place Las Vegas Raiders to win, over 40 points to be scored in the game and the second half to be the highest scoring half. The only downside to same game parlays is that all parts of the bet must land for it to win.

Whatever market you choose to bet on Las Vegas Raiders in state, make sure you get the best value you can at our recommended sports betting sites.

How To Get A Free Bet In Nevada To Use On Las Vegas Raiders

It is actually very simple to claim free bets when you bet on Las Vegas Raiders in state. Just follow the quick steps below and enjoy the bonus.

  • Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page
  • Sign up to the sports betting site with your key details
  • Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer
  • Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for NFL betting

Las Vegas Raiders NFL Odds

These are the current odds for the Las Vegas Raiders to win the 2024 Super Bowl title.

  • Las Vegas Raiders +9000

Odds correct at time of writing but subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors
Lee Astley

An experienced sports journalist, copywriter and news editor, Lee has been involved in sports content for 10 years and become an expert on a variety of different sports. Starting at The Sun newspaper covering football, Lee has gone on to become involved in all aspects of sports news, including gambling. Sports betting is a key passion and has helped launch The Telegraph Betting, as well as SportsLens and Basketball Insiders.
