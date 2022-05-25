The Sports Daily

How To Bet On Liverpool To Win The Champions League In Colorado | CO UCL Betting Guide

charlierhodes
Linkedin
Real Betonline
Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer

 

Real Madrid and Liverpool will go toe-to-toe in Paris this weekend, with both sides aiming to clinch eternal European glory by winning the biggest prize in club soccer.

Below you’ll find a quick run-through guiding you through one of the best betting offers around for those residing in the Centennial State – that’s right, Colorado residents can get an incredible welcome bonus of up to $1000 with BetOnline!

How To Claim The BetOnline Liverpool Champions League Betting Offer

BetOnline have one of the best platforms for sports betting, and a fantastic welcome bonus to match – see below for instructions on how to sign up.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Fill out your personal details.
  3. Deposit and place an initial qualifying bet.
  4. You will then be rewarded your 50% welcome bonus upon qualifying bet settling (up to $1000).

How To Place a Bet on Liverpool With Your BetOnline Champions League Final Bonus

Once you are on the BetOnline ‘Sports’ section, click on ‘Soccer’.  Navigate to the Champions League final button under the heading ‘Top Leagues’, load up your chosen selection onto your betslip and stake your bets!

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register
125% Welcome Bonus Worth Up to $2,500
Minimum deposit of $100 is required to claim the welcome bonus. Use BetUS promo code 'JOIN125' to claim. You must bet on odds of 2.8:1 or higher. The offer is subject to a 14-day time limit. Max cash out limits apply.
Register on BetUS
$1,000 Sports Betting Offer + 2 Free Bets
Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Register on BetOnline
$500 Sports Betting Bonus Awarded in Free Bets
The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x.
Register on XBet
$1,000 Bonus to Bet on Sports
No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. General terms & conditions apply.
Register on MyBookie
$750 Bitcoin Betting Offer
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded.
Register on Bovada

Colorado Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022

  • Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 2:00 pm MDT
  • 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France, Paris.
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

It is no secret that Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the best soccer teams in the world, and this is a Champions League final of seismic proportions.

Los Blancos are certainly to be feared despite the bookmakers favouring Liverpool – they have already claimed the La Liga title in Spain and will be hoping to add a 14th European trophy to an extensive cabinet. This would move twice as far ahead as their nearest European competitors AC Milan in the all-time winners list.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are favoured by bookmakers this year and rightly so – they can make it a treble of trophies this weekend having already clinched two domestic cups back in England.

There are few matches which bring the global audience of Liverpool versus Real Madrid, but the added dimension of a Champions League final should make for an incredible spectacle in the French capital this weekend.

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Odds
Liverpool -160 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +140 BetOnline logo

 

Other Markets to Explore on BetOnline

To Win to Nil Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Both to Score Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool +275 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +550 BetOnline logo

To Score First Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool -160 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +135 BetOnline logo

 

Gambling Sites
Highlights
Register

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

Up To $1,000 Welcome Bonus
Claim Offer
Topics  
Betting Guides Gambling Soccer Sports The Sports Daily
Linkedin

charlierhodes

Sports writer, Arsenal fan and all-round football enthusiast.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

charlierhodes

Linkedin
Sports writer, Arsenal fan and all-round football enthusiast.
View All Posts By charlierhodes

Related To Betting Guides

Betting Guides
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | DC Sports Betting

How to Bet on the Champions League Final | DC Sports Betting

Alex Mac  •  1 min
Betting Guides
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | North Carolina Sports Betting
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | North Carolina Sports Betting
Alex Mac  •  38min
Betting Guides
how to bet on champions league 2022 in florida
How to Bet on Champions League Final 2022 | Florida Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  47min
Betting Guides
how to bet on champions league 2022 in California
How to Bet on Champions League Final 2022 | California Sports Betting Sites
Gia Nguyen  •  47min
Betting Guides
One of the best State_x sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it simple for tennis fans to learn how to bet on the French Open in State_x with free bets and betting offers
How To Bet On Real Madrid To Win The Champions League In Oregon | OR UCL Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  1h
Betting Guides
One of the best State_x sports betting sites, BetOnline makes it simple for tennis fans to learn how to bet on the French Open in State_x with free bets and betting offers
How To Bet On Liverpool To Win The Champions League In Oregon | OR UCL Betting Guide
Joe Lyons  •  1h
Betting Guides
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | New York Sports Betting
How to Bet on the Champions League Final | New York Sports Betting
Alex Mac  •  40min
More Betting Guides News