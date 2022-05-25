How To Bet On Liverpool To Win The Champions League In Colorado | CO UCL Betting Guide

Real Madrid and Liverpool will go toe-to-toe in Paris this weekend, with both sides aiming to clinch eternal European glory by winning the biggest prize in club soccer.

Colorado Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 2:00 pm MDT

2:00 pm MDT 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France, Paris.

Stade de France, Paris. 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

It is no secret that Liverpool and Real Madrid are among the best soccer teams in the world, and this is a Champions League final of seismic proportions.

Los Blancos are certainly to be feared despite the bookmakers favouring Liverpool – they have already claimed the La Liga title in Spain and will be hoping to add a 14th European trophy to an extensive cabinet. This would move twice as far ahead as their nearest European competitors AC Milan in the all-time winners list.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are favoured by bookmakers this year and rightly so – they can make it a treble of trophies this weekend having already clinched two domestic cups back in England.

There are few matches which bring the global audience of Liverpool versus Real Madrid, but the added dimension of a Champions League final should make for an incredible spectacle in the French capital this weekend.

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Odds Liverpool -160 Real Madrid +140

