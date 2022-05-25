How To Bet On Liverpool To Win The Champions League In New York | NY UCL Betting Guide

The stage is set for the biggest match in soccer this weekend as Real Madrid take on Liverpool in Paris’ Stade de France.

⚽ Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 4:00 pm EDT

4:00 pm EDT 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France

Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +

ESPN + 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Real Madrid, although slight underdogs in the markets, have endured one of the toughest runs to the final in recent Champions League memory. They first defeat PSG in the knockout round, before sweeping aside Chelsea and Manchester City in the subsequent ties.

Liverpool will have to be wary of their world-class forward line, with the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr enjoying fruitful seasons in front of goal.

However, the Reds have lost just three times in all competitions this season – they have been one of the best soccer teams on the planet and will be aiming to add a European triumph to their two domestic trophies this year.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has guide his side to three Champions League finals in five seasons, and his players will be eager to gain revenge having lost out in the 2018 climax to this weekend’s opponents Real Madrid.

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Odds Liverpool -160 Real Madrid +140

Both Teams to Score Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Both to Score Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play Yes -160 No +130

Both Halves Odds for 2022 Champions League Final