How To Bet On Liverpool To Win The Champions League In New York | NY UCL Betting Guide

The stage is set for the biggest match in soccer this weekend as Real Madrid take on Liverpool in Paris’ Stade de France.

Calling all sports fans and betting enthusiasts in New York! We will be going over how to bet on the Champions League Final, and how you can stretch out your winnings with BetOnline’s fantastic welcome offer.

How To Claim The BetOnline Liverpool Champions League Betting Offer

In order to claim BetOnline’s bonus, take a look below and follow the four simple steps:

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Sign up by following the steps and inputting your personal details.
  3. Loads up a qualifying deposit and bet.
  4. Receive your 50% welcome bonus once your qualifying bet has settled (up to $1000).

How To Place a Bet on Liverpool With Your BetOnline Champions League Final Free Bets

Once you are good to go, follow our handy guide to get the ball rolling on your Champions League betting.

  • SIGN-UP to BetOnline 
  • Go to the BetOnline ‘Sports’ section and click on ‘Soccer’.
  • Find the Champions League final section under ‘Top Leagues’.
  • Load up your betslip and stake your bets.
New York Soccer Betting Guide — How to Watch Champions League Final 2022

  • Champions League Final: Liverpool vs Real Madrid
  • 📅 Champions League Final Date: Saturday, May 28, 2022
  • 🕙 When is Champions League Final: 4:00 pm EDT
  • 🏟 Where is the Champions League Final: Stade de France | Saint-Denis, France
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN +
  • 🎲 Champions League Final Odds: Liverpool -160 | Real Madrid +140

Champions League Final 2022 Odds | Real Madrid vs Liverpool Odds

Real Madrid, although slight underdogs in the markets, have endured one of the toughest runs to the final in recent Champions League memory. They first defeat PSG in the knockout round, before sweeping aside Chelsea and Manchester City in the subsequent ties.

Liverpool will have to be wary of their world-class forward line, with the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius Jr enjoying fruitful seasons in front of goal.

However, the Reds have lost just three times in all competitions this season – they have been one of the best soccer teams on the planet and will be aiming to add a European triumph to their two domestic trophies this year.

Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has guide his side to three Champions League finals in five seasons, and his players will be eager to gain revenge having lost out in the 2018 climax to this weekend’s opponents Real Madrid.

 

UCL Final Odds to Win UCL Final BetOnline Odds
Liverpool -160 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +140 BetOnline logo

 

Other Markets to Explore on BetOnline

Both Teams to Score Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Both to Score Champions League Final Odds BetOnline Free Play
Yes -160 BetOnline logo
No +130 BetOnline logo

Both Halves Odds for 2022 Champions League Final

Total Goals Champions League Odds BetOnline Free Play
Liverpool +500 BetOnline logo
Real Madrid +1200 BetOnline logo

 

Betting Guides Gambling Soccer Sports
