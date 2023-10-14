How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in California

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday. Paul and Danis will settle their long-awaited feud in the ring as the co-main event, along with the KSI vs Tommy Fury bout.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

Logan Paul has a personal vendetta heading into his match versus Danis, who publicly attacked his girlfriend, Nina Agdal, in the weeks leading up to the match.

Paul has predicted that the fight won’t last more than two rounds, which means the YouTuber turned boxer will be looking to land a knockout punch on Saturday. Celebrities like Drake have already backed Paul in a big way with the rap artist laying down a huge $850,000 bet on Paul to win via KO.

Danis has some MMA experience, going 2-0 in Bellator, but has not been an active fighter since 2019. On the other hand, Paul has not been shy about taking on challenges in the boxing ring or in the WWE.

Paul will also have the height, weight, and reach advantage in this fight, which should ultimately help him secure the victory.

Take Logan Paul (-450) to beat Danis on Saturday.