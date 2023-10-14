Florida residents can cash in on their predictions for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight by claiming free bets and bonus cash at the top online sportsbooks.

While the Florida sports betting market remains halted, the top offshore sportsbooks are welcoming residents from the Sunshine State with up to $1,000 in bonuses and two free bets for Paul vs Danis. New members can simply sign up, make a qualifying deposit, and receive free bets to place on the Paul vs Danis fight.

Read on to find out how to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Florida and claim free bets for the fight.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Florida

Click here to claim your betting offer for Paul vs Danis Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets Place your free bets on Paul vs Danis in Florida

The Best Florida Sports Betting Offers For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

The Best Florida Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Danis

BetOnline — $1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets Bovada — $750 Sports Betting Bonus BetUS — 125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 EveryGame — 100% Deposit Bonus, Up To $750

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

No Geo-Restrictions

No KYC Checks

Bet on In-State College Teams

Better Sports Betting Odds

Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards

Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:

Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

Can Logan Paul overcome the infamous Drake curse?

Drake is hoping to turn Paul’s personal vendetta into cold hard cash. The rap artist backed Paul in a big way leading up to the fight, putting down an $850,000 bet on Paul to win by KO.

Paul will have the height, weight, and reach advantage in the ring, which should go a long way toward helping him secure a knockout on Saturday.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to find Paul to be in better fighting shape than his counterpart as well. Paul’s only pro fight came in 2019 in the ring against KSI, who is also on the fight card at AO Arena. However, since then, he’s competed in several celebrity boxing matches and has participated in the WWE as well. On the other hand, Danis has a background as an MMA fighter but hasn’t been active in over four years, which should give Paul the edge in this exhibition match.

Revenge is a dish best served cold and Paul will be gunning for a knockout.

Take Logan Paul to win by KO (-165) on Saturday.