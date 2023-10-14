how to bet on logan paul vs Dillon Danis in mexico

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will step into the boxing ring for their long-awaited fight at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night. Paul will be looking to knock out Danis, who personally attacked his fiance, Nina Agdal, on a number of occasions.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

Dillon Danis might not win this fight but he’s already stoked the fire by coming after Logan Paul’s girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

Now, the fight has suddenly become personal for Paul, who lost his only professional fight in the boxing ring. Paul has already gone on the record saying that he doesn’t envision this bout lasting more than two rounds, which means he will be gunning for a knockout in Manchester, England on Saturday.

Even Drake isn’t shying away from backing Paul, who has a personal vendetta in this fight.

Paul will have a height, weight, and reach advantage in this fight, which should help him knock Danis out at AO Arena. Take Logan Paul to win by KO on Saturday night.