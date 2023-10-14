Betting Guides

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Mexico | Mexico Sports Betting Sites

Gia Nguyen
Sports Editor
5 min read
how to bet on logan paul vs Dillon Danis in mexico

Logan Paul and Dillon Danis will step into the boxing ring for their long-awaited fight at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night. Paul will be looking to knock out Danis, who personally attacked his fiance, Nina Agdal, on a number of occasions.

In Mexico, sports betting is legal, which means bettors have access to some of the best sportsbooks in the world. For the Paul vs Danis fight, the top online sportsbooks are giving away up to $10,000 in free bets and bonus cash to new members who sign up.

Read on to learn how to bet on Paul vs Danis in Mexico and claim up to $10,000 in free bets for one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Mexico

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for Paul vs Danis
  2. Sign up to LuckyBlock using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $10,000 in bonus cash, plus 50 free spins
  4. Place your free bets on Paul vs Danis in Mexico

The Best Mexico Sports Betting Offers For Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

$10,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 50 Free Spins
T+C apply. 18+
Join Now
200% Welcome Bonus, Up To 1 BTC
T+C Apply. 18+
Join Now
$1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets
T+C Apply. 18+.
Join Now

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

The Best Online Sports Betting Sites For Paul vs Danis

  1. Lucky Block — $10,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 50 Free Spins
  2. Mega Dice — 200% Welcome Bonus, Up To 1 BTC
  3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sportsbook Offer + 2 Free Bets

1. Lucky Block — $10,000 Sports Betting Bonus for Paul vs Danis Fight

With great betting odds and huge bonuses, Lucky Block has quickly established itself as one of the top sportsbooks in the industry.

New members can sign up to Lucky Block and claim a 200% welcome bonus offer worth up to $10,000 in free bets for the Paul vs Danis fight.

Not only can bettors claim free bets for Saturday’s fights, but they can also find better odds at Lucky Block than any other sportsbook. While other sportsbooks have KSI priced at +360 ahead of his fight with Tommy Fury, Lucky Block is offering the YouTube star at +390.

Terms & Conditions

  • Bonus Can Only Be Redeemed On Your First Deposit
  • Maximum Sports Betting Bonus of $10,000
  • Wagering Requirement Must Be Satisfied Within 14 Days
  • Every Time You Wager 6x Your Initial Deposit, 10% Of The Bonus Is Released
Join Lucky Block Now

2. Mega Dice – 200% Welcome Bonus, Up To 1 BTC for Paul vs Danis

When it comes to crypto betting online, Mega Dice stands out from the competition. The Mega Dice sportsbook and online casino offers excellent betting odds, a wide range of prop bets, and promotions for both new and existing users. New members can sign up and receive a welcome bonus offer worth up to 1 BTC in free bets.

The online sportsbook also offers a wide range of boxing props, allowing fans to win big and cash in on their knowledge in the ring.

Terms & Conditions

  • 200% Deposit Bonus of Up To 1 BTC
  • Minimum Deposit of $25
  • Offer Is Only Valid On First Deposit After Signing Up
Join Mega Dice Now

3. BetOnline — $1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets

One of the most trusted online sportsbooks, BetOnline gives boxing fans more ways to win than any other betting app.

For the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight, BetOnline is offering new users a chance to claim up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two free bets.

Upon signing up, members will also receive a free live bet and player props bet worth $50 each.

Terms & Conditions

  • Minimum Deposit of $55
  • 10x Rollover Requirement
  • Maximum Sportsbook Bonus of $1,000
  • Free Bets Expire in 30 days
Join BetOnline Now

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis
Division Heavyweight Heavyweight
Age 28 30
Height 6’2″ 6’0″
Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs
Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

  • Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)
  • Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)
  • Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

Dillon Danis might not win this fight but he’s already stoked the fire by coming after Logan Paul’s girlfriend, Nina Agdal.

Now, the fight has suddenly become personal for Paul, who lost his only professional fight in the boxing ring. Paul has already gone on the record saying that he doesn’t envision this bout lasting more than two rounds, which means he will be gunning for a knockout in Manchester, England on Saturday.

Even Drake isn’t shying away from backing Paul, who has a personal vendetta in this fight.

Paul will have a height, weight, and reach advantage in this fight, which should help him knock Danis out at AO Arena. Take Logan Paul to win by KO on Saturday night.

Bet on Logan Paul by KO (-165)
Betting Guides
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
