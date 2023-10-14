Betting Guides

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Nevada

Gia Nguyen
Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night and some of the biggest celebrities have already placed their bets on the boxing match.

Drake has already placed a $850,000 bet on Logan Paul to win by KO while Connor McGregor has picked Danis to come away with the upset victory.

Sports betting in Nevada is legal but residents can only place bets after registering in-person at a local casino. For Nevada residents who want to skip the line and bet online, the top offshore betting sites are offering free bets and bonus cash to new users who sign up.

Below, we’ll break down how to bet on Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis online in Nevada and claim up to $1,000 in free bets for the fight.

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for Paul vs Danis
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Paul vs Danis in Nevada

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis
Division Heavyweight Heavyweight
Age 28 30
Height 6’2″ 6’0″
Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs
Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

  • Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)
  • Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)
  • Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

The total rounds for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis has already been set at 4.5 rounds with the under being favored at -150 odds. Paul has stated that he will be looking for a knockout victory, predicting that the fight will be over in two rounds or less.

Danis has MMA experience, going 2-0 during his brief stint with Bellator, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hang in the ring longer than expected.

Take this fight to go over 4.5 rounds (+130)

Take Over 4.5 Rounds(+130)
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
