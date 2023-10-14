How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in Nevada

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday night and some of the biggest celebrities have already placed their bets on the boxing match.

Drake has already placed a $850,000 bet on Logan Paul to win by KO while Connor McGregor has picked Danis to come away with the upset victory.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

The total rounds for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis has already been set at 4.5 rounds with the under being favored at -150 odds. Paul has stated that he will be looking for a knockout victory, predicting that the fight will be over in two rounds or less.

Danis has MMA experience, going 2-0 during his brief stint with Bellator, so it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him hang in the ring longer than expected.

Take this fight to go over 4.5 rounds (+130)