How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in New York

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday and boxing fans from around the country will be looking to cash in on their predictions for the fight.

Even though sports betting in New York is legal, sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel are unable to offer odds for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight. That’s because The British Boxing Board of Control did not sanction the fight card as “professional” and instead deemed that all matches were exhibition fights.

However, NY residents can still bet on the Paul vs Danis fight at the top offshore sportsbooks. BetOnline is giving away up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two (2) free bets for new users that sign up ahead of Paul vs Danis.

Find out how to bet on Paul vs Danis in New York and claim free bets for one of the biggest fights of the year.

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play Moneyline -450 +360

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play Moneyline -450 +360

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis Division Heavyweight Heavyweight Age 28 30 Height 6’2″ 6’0″ Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)

Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)

Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

Paul has some added incentive to go for the knockout in this fight, especially after Danis attacked his fiancée Nina Agdal ahead of the bout.

By this time, most boxing fans will be rooting for Paul to knock Danis out. The YouTuber and social media star has already predicted that the fight will last fewer than two rounds and the sportsbooks seem to agree.

The top betting sites have the total rounds set at just 4.5 rounds with the under favored at -150 odds.

However, Danis might have a stronger chin than most casual fight fans realize. Even though Danis is strapping up the boxing gloves for the first time in his career, he has some MMA experience, going 2-0 in a brief stint with Bellator.

Look for Danis to try to survive into the later rounds of the fight and take the over 4.5 rounds (+130) in this match on Saturday.