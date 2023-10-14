Betting Guides

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in New York

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in New York

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis will be live from AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday and boxing fans from around the country will be looking to cash in on their predictions for the fight.

Even though sports betting in New York is legal, sportsbooks like DraftKings and FanDuel are unable to offer odds for the Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis fight. That’s because The British Boxing Board of Control did not sanction the fight card as “professional” and instead deemed that all matches were exhibition fights.

However, NY residents can still bet on the Paul vs Danis fight at the top offshore sportsbooks. BetOnline is giving away up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus two (2) free bets for new users that sign up ahead of Paul vs Danis.

Find out how to bet on Paul vs Danis in New York and claim free bets for one of the biggest fights of the year.

How To Bet On Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis in New York

  1. Click here to claim your betting offer for Paul vs Danis
  2. Sign up to BetOnline using accurate account details
  3. Receive up to $1,000 in bonus cash, plus 2 free bets
  4. Place your free bets on Paul vs Danis in New York

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Odds

Bet Jake Paul Dillon Danis Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

KSI vs Tommy Fury Odds

Bet Tommy Fury KSI Play
Moneyline -450 +360 BetOnline logo

Why You Should Open An Offshore Sports Betting Account

  • No Geo-Restrictions
  • No KYC Checks
  • Bet on In-State College Teams
  • Better Sports Betting Odds
  • Bigger Bonuses & More Rewards
  • Politics & Entertainment Betting Odds:
  • Crypto Betting

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis: Record, Bio, & Boxing Stats

Jake Paul Dillon Danis
Division Heavyweight Heavyweight
Age 28 30
Height 6’2″ 6’0″
Weight 200 lbs 175 lbs
Record 0-1-0 0-0-0

Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis Prediction & Picks

Best Bets:

  • Moneyline: Logan Paul (-450)
  • Total Rounds: Under 4.5 (-140)
  • Prop Bet: Logan Paul by KO (-165)

Paul has some added incentive to go for the knockout in this fight, especially after Danis attacked his fiancée Nina Agdal ahead of the bout.

By this time, most boxing fans will be rooting for Paul to knock Danis out. The YouTuber and social media star has already predicted that the fight will last fewer than two rounds and the sportsbooks seem to agree.

The top betting sites have the total rounds set at just 4.5 rounds with the under favored at -150 odds.

However, Danis might have a stronger chin than most casual fight fans realize. Even though Danis is strapping up the boxing gloves for the first time in his career, he has some MMA experience, going 2-0 in a brief stint with Bellator.

Look for Danis to try to survive into the later rounds of the fight and take the over 4.5 rounds (+130) in this match on Saturday.

Take Over 4.5 Rounds(+130)
Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
